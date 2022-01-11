ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

2021 Data Breach Investigations Report

Network World
 4 days ago

This year, we have updated the DBIR patterns (now seven in number) using machine-learning clustering. This resulted in...

www.networkworld.com

infosecurity-magazine.com

Why Is Data Destruction the Best Way to Impede Data Breach Risks?

Improper selection of vendors and ignoring reliable and certified data destruction can turn out to be disastrous, as was in the case of Morgan Stanley Bank, which was fined $60m for the lapse. A statement made by the United States Department of Treasury’s Office of the Controller of the Currency on data breach by US banking giant in 2020 sums up why secure data destruction is crucial:
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Oscar Health discloses data breach

Oscar Health (OSCR -0.3%) said Oscar Health Plan of California recently discovered an incident involving personal information of a subset of its members. The company said that between Oct. 28, 2021 and Nov. 16, 2021 a mailing intended for some of its members from Oscar may have been misrouted to another Oscar member in error due to a vendor printing issue.
BUSINESS
telecompetitor.com

FCC Proposes Data Breach Notification Requirements

The FCC today published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) designed to start the process of strengthening the agency’s requirements for notifying customers and federal law enforcement of breaches of customer proprietary network information (CPNI). The agency pointed out that the increasing frequency and severity of security breaches involving...
LAW
latesthackingnews.com

UScellular Discloses Data Breach Following A Cyber Attack

The communication giant has recently reported a data breach incident to the Attorney General. As revealed, UScellular suffered a data breach after experiencing a hacking attack on its billing systems towards the end of 2021. UScellular Data Breach. According to the details shared in the breach notification letter, UScellular suffered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
siliconangle.com

Panasonic data breach compromised job applicant and business partner data

Japanese conglomerate Panasonic Corp. has disclosed that job applicant and business partner data were stolen in a breach that the company first revealed in November. The company still didn’t reveal the exact details of how the data breach took place in its Jan. 7 announcement, instead referring to the incident as unauthorized access to a computer file server. Panasonic did say that an investigation had found that the breach of a file server in Japan had come via a server of an overseas subsidiary. The original report in November suggested that this was Panasonic India.
ECONOMY
dataversity.net

Preventing Data Breaches with Continuous Security Validation

Data breaches in the U.S. are on the rise, with millions of individuals impacted: According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, the number of data breaches from January to September 2021 (1,291) exceeded the number of attacks during all of 2020 (1,108). It’s possible that number is even higher because...
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Vendor: Data Breach Involved Security Product Vulnerability

This article has been updated with a statement from SonicWall. A vendor that provides clinical reviews and virtual second opinions is notifying nearly 135,000 individuals and dozens of its health plan and related clients of a recent cyberattack involving data exfiltration and an alleged SonicWall product vulnerability. Experts say the...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Economy
Computer Weekly

Singapore retailer hit by data breach

The personal data of Singapore retailer OG’s basic and gold members was reportedly compromised in the latest data breach in the city-state. In a statement to OG members last week, the retailer said a breached database containing personal data of the affected members had been stored and managed by an external third-party membership portal service provider.
ECONOMY
scmagazine.com

Three ways to simplify the data breach notification process

Data breaches are not going anywhere. Proactive strategies are absolutely necessary, yet are a hefty investment in time and money. Thankfully, there are three easy steps security teams can take to prepare for the inevitable and stay accountable to the organization’s top stakeholders. The SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange server...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Illinois fertility clinic and online pharmacy giant Ravkoo report data breaches

Online pharmacy company Ravkoo and Fertility Centers of Illinois (FCI) have both informed thousands of current and former patients of data breaches involving troves of their sensitive information. The HIPAA Journal said 79,943 current and former patients were sent breach notification letters informing them that passport numbers, Social Security numbers,...
ILLINOIS STATE
healthitsecurity.com

Business Associate Data Breach Impacts 32 Healthcare Organizations

An unauthorized third party accessed one Ciox employee’s email account between June 24 and July 2, 2021, a notice on the company’s website explained. The individual may have downloaded emails and attachments from the account. On September 24, Ciox determined that the emails and attachments contained patient information...
ECONOMY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Morgan Stanley Agrees to Data Breach Settlement

American multinational investment bank and financial services company Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $60m to settle a legal claim over data security. A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company in July 2020 over two security breaches that compromised the personal data of approximately 15 million of its customers.
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Broward Health: A New Data Breach, an Old Story

Just two days after we published our ‘Worst Healthcare Data Breaches of 2021” blog, reports came in on January 1st, 2022 that a Fort Lauderdale health care company was compromised by an attacker. Patient and employee personal identifiable information (PII) was exposed at Broward Health including names, addresses and even social security numbers and bank account information. The breach occurred back in October 2021, however, it’s reported that there is no sign of ‘misuse’ of this data as of now. Broward Health has taken action to strengthen their security after this incident including a company-wide password reset as well as implementing two-factor authentication – but is it enough?
GOOGLE
Bank Info Security

The Anatomy of a Third-Party Data Breach

Data breaches that stem from third parties, vendors, or contractors are on the rise. In fact, the increase in third-party data breaches is due to the industrialization of the cybercriminal ecosystem and innovations such as ransomware, which makes cybercrime much more profitable and easier to carry out. Our eBook covers the ins and outs of third-party data breaches including the attack methods, the most common phases, and the importance of a vendor access management platform.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Have I Been Pwned warns of DatPiff data breach impacting millions

The cracked passwords for almost 7.5 million DatPiff members are being sold online, and users can check if they are part of the data breach through the Have I Been Pwned notification service. DatPiff is a popular mixtape hosting service used by over 15 million users, allowing unregistered users to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
threatpost.com

McMenamins Data Breach Affects 12 Years of Employee Info

The Pacific Northwest hospitality stalwart is also still operationally crippled by a Dec. 12 ransomware attack. A ransomware attack on the McMenamins dining and hospitality empire in the Pacific Northwest came along with a data breach covering 12 years of employee data, the organization has confirmed. The Dec. 12 incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
healthitsecurity.com

Accounting Firm Faces Lawsuit Over Healthcare Data Breach

- Chicago-based accounting firm Bansley and Kiener (B&K) allegedly failed to notify impacted individuals of a healthcare data breach until more than six months after the incident, a lawsuit filed on December 17 in the First Judicial Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois stated. B&K initially identified the data security...
LAW
cbs17

Experian data breach industry forecast for 2022

With so many vulnerabilities, it can be difficult to discern what may be the biggest cyber threats. Experian’s 9th Annual Data Breach Industry Forecast reveals their predictions for the five areas most likely to be targeted for cyberattacks in 2022, running the gamut from the cyberdemic 2.0 to natural disasters and supply chain issues and even our physical infrastructure and beyond.
ECONOMY

