A CISO's Guide to selecting a managed detection and response partner

Organizations across the world are dealing with copious amounts of data and devices that have expanded the threat landscape tremendously. Add to it the security risks with the new hybrid work model and the advanced levels of sophistication cybercriminals are using to attack users and organizations alike. All these new developments imply that, to stay safe and secure, businesses need to consider implementing endpoint security management. Read on to uncover the current challenges organizations are facing and factors to keep in mind while implementing an Endpoint Security Management strategy.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO