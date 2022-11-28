ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

100 UK companies are scrapping the 40-hour workweek. Here's how the standard work schedule became so popular in the first place.

By Marguerite Ward,Shana Lebowitz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Juyhq_0djnvrtk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcN2Z_0djnvrtk00
The movement for decent working hours began in 1866.

Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB

  • 100 companies in the UK are adopting a four-day workweek without cutting pay for their employees.
  • The companies are working with an organization calling for a four-day workweek.
  • Here's a timeline of how the US adopted the five-day, 40-hour workweek.

One hundred UK companies have signed up for a permanent four-day workweek for all their staffers with no cut in pay.

While the companies employ a mere 2,600 people, a fraction of the UK's workforce, the move signals a growing shift in how some leaders view the traditional work schedule.

The companies are partnering with a nonprofit called the 4 Day Week Campaign, founded by investor and philanthropist Charlotte Lockhart and author Andrew Barnes. The organization works with business leaders to encourage four-day workweek pilots and programs.

This update is part of a growing trend of more leaders considering a 32-hour working setup. Indeed, the pandemic accelerated public discourse over whether the 40-hour workweek still makes sense for some employees. Companies including e-commerce startup Bolt , Panasonic, and social media company Buffer have adopted four-day workweek policies since 2020.

Even business titans like Virgin Group founder Richard Branson support the movement.

"The idea of working five days a week with two day weekends and a few weeks of annual holiday is just something people accept. For some reason, it is considered set in stone by most companies. There is no reason this can't change," Branson wrote in a 2018 blog post . "In fact, it would benefit everyone if it did."

Here's a look back through the history of the 40-hour workweek and how we got to where we are today.

The history of the 40-hour workweek

August 20, 1866: A newly formed organization named the National Labor Union asked Congress to pass a law mandating the eight-hour workday. Though their efforts failed, they inspired Americans across the country to support labor reform over the next few decades.

May 1, 1867: The Illinois legislature passed a law mandating an eight-hour workday. Many employers refused to cooperate, and a massive strike erupted in Chicago. That day became known as "May Day."

May 19, 1869: President Ulysses S. Grant issued a proclamation that guaranteed a stable wage and an eight-hour workday — but only for government workers. Grant's decision encouraged private-sector workers to push for the same rights.

1870s and 1880s: While the National Labor Union had dissolved, other organizations including the Knights of Labor and the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions continued to demand an eight-hour workday. Every year on May Day, strikes and demonstrations were organized to bring awareness to the issue.

May 1, 1886: Labor organizations called for a national strike in support of a shorter workday. More than 300,000 workers turned out across the country. In Chicago , demonstrators fought with police over the next few days. Many on both sides were wounded or killed in an event that's now known as the "Haymarket Affair."

1890: The US government began tracking workers' hours . The average workweek for full-time manufacturing employees was a whopping 100 hours .

1906: The eight-hour workday was instituted at two major firms in the printing industry.

September 3, 1916: Congress passed the Adamson Act , a federal law that established an eight-hour workday for interstate railroad workers. The Supreme Court constitutionalized the act in 1917.

September 25, 1926: Ford Motor Companies adopted a five-day, 40-hour workweek .

June 25, 1938: Congress passed the Fair Labor Standards Act , which limited the workweek to 44 hours.

June 26, 1940: Congress amended the Fair Labor Standards Act , limiting the workweek to 40 hours.

October 24, 1940: The Fair Labor Standards Act went into effect .

How the 40-hour workweek has evolved

Despite the long work it took to make the 40-hour workweek a reality, research shows people do continue to log longer work hours .

In a survey by tax and professional services firm EY, half of managers around the world reported logging more than 40 hours a week. In the US, a whopping 58% of managers said they worked over 40 hours a week. Presumably, some of that time is spent at home answering emails, instead of at the office.

Meanwhile, there's evidence that some Americans see working around the clock as a kind of status symbol . While many people claim to be working 60- or 80-hour workweeks, much of that time isn't very productive. In fields like finance and consulting, some workers may only be pretending to work 80-hour weeks, a recent study suggests.

In general, research suggests that we can handle working 60-hour weeks for three weeks — after that, we become less productive.

This story was originally published in June 2020.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Business Insider

Business Insider

757K+
Followers
45K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy