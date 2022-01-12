ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The horror comedy Studio 666, starring the Foo Fighters, will be in theaters on February 25

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis horror comedy stars members of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee – in their own roles. Directed by BJ McDonnell, the feature film will open on February 25 in Canada....

www.orcasound.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666′ is a ‘Movie Movie’

Dave Grohl describes the Foo Fighters' upcoming Studio 666 as a “movie movie,” adding that the band was amazed when they first saw the trailer. Inspired by the experience of recording their latest album Medicine at Midnight in a Los Angeles mansion that is reputed to be haunted, Studio 666 follows a group of musicians who fall victim to supernatural forces. The exact details are fuzzy, however, since Grohl refuses to detail the plot.
MOVIES
wfpk.org

Foo Fighters release movie trailer

Foo Fighters have released an official trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy film, Studio 666. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee all star in the flick, along with some special guest stars. Grohl said of the film, “After decades of ridiculous music videos and...
MOVIES
jack1065.com

Foo Fighters premiere official trailer for ‘﻿Studio 666’﻿ movie

Foo Fighters have debuted the first trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy film, Studio 666. The clip, which premiered via EW.com, follows Dave Grohl and company as they enter a creepy mansion to record their new album. While the house certainly is unsettling, Grohl is dealing with something even more serious: writer’s block. At one point, he starts playing a new riff that he just wrote, only for drummer Taylor Hawkins to inform him that’s the riff from “Everlong.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Pat Smear
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Will Forte
Person
Jeff Garlin
Person
Chris Shiflett
genreisdead.com

Watch The Foo Fighters Battle Demons In New ‘Studio 666’ Trailer

The Foo Fighters have shared a new trailer from their upcoming horror-comedy film, Studio 666, which drops February 25th. The band comes face to face with demons as they move into a totally not haunted house to start recording their 10th album. In the clip, frontman Dave Grohl ends up getting possessed by demons as he struggles with writer’s block. Afterward, Grohl turns into a writing wiz, but his bandmates suffer in the process as he attacks and mutilates them.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

FOO FIGHTERS – New Trailer Streaming For Horror / Comedy Film Studio 666

According to Deadline, Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, Studio 666, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the band still alive to tour? A new trailer for the film is streaming below:
MOVIES
Revolver

Dave Grohl, Kerry King, Lionel Richie: See First Trailer for Foo Fighters Horror Movie 'Studio 666'

Get Foo Fighters vinyl and more at Revolver's shop. Dave Grohl is a funny guy who loves horror and heavy metal, so maybe it was only a matter of time before Foo Fighters got their very own comedic fright flick in the vein of those classic, cheesy heavy-metal horror movies of the Eighties. Titled Studio 666, said film follows the band as they move into a haunted mansion to record their new album, only to be met with all types of supernatural forces. They also encounter a head-spinning array of famous cameos — ranging from soft-rock icon Lionel Richie to former Slayer guitarist Kerry fucking King, marking what is likely the one and only time that odd couple will share the silver screen. Watch the first official trailer above.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Comedy#Horror Film#Film Star#Brokegirls
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Studio 666’ Trailer: Foo Fighters Battle Supernatural Forces in Haunted House Comedy

The legendary Foo Fighters are starring in Studio 666, a haunted house comedy where band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee fend off supernatural forces to record their 10th album. The first official trailer for Studio 666 comes before the movie from Open Road Films hits domestic theaters on Feb. 25, 2022. Canadian distributor M2K Mile End will release the pic north of the border. Studio 666 sees the Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in gory rock and roll history to record a new album. Once in the house, Grohl finds himself...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Studio 666’ – Horror Comedy Starring Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters Looks Like an ‘Evil Dead’-Style Blast! [Trailer]

We recently told you that the Foo Fighters, the incredibly popular rock band fronted by Dave Grohl, are starring in a brand new horror-comedy titled Studio 666, directed by Hatchet III filmmaker BJ McDonnell and filmed in secret during the pandemic. Open Road Films has acquired the film, and they’ll be releasing the mayhem into theaters on February 25, 2022.
MOVIES
antiMUSIC

Paul McCartney Inducted Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 36th annual event in Cleveland, OH on October 30th, which became a top 21 story from November 2021. The band were recognized as part of the Class of 2021 alongside fellow honorees in...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Professionally Shot Footage From Foo Fighters’ MSG Concert

After uploading a short mini documentary of their Madison Square Garden concert back in July, Foo Fighters have now shared their full 2021 show at the famed venue. The rock legends re-opened the iconic New York arena after 466 days of COVID closure, with their date having the honor of being the first full-capacity show there since the beginning of the pandemic.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy