Duquesne law expert on vaccine mandate arguments in Supreme Court

Supreme Court justices have heard arguments on the Biden administration vaccine mandates.

The question is, is that the role of the federal government?

Duquesne professor Bruce Ledewitz is a constitutional law expert. He thinks the majority of the Supreme Court justices would uphold the vaccine mandate for large businesses if Congress passed legislation for it.

Ledewitz told the NewsRadio KDKA Morning Show that’s a problem for the Biden administration.

“Congress did not legislate that. OSHA institutes this mandate and I think a majority of the justices will agree that the stay of that mandate should stay in place because they have real doubt that the Executive branch has the authority to do it.”

The vaccine-or-test requirement for employees at large private companies started Monday. A ruling from the high court is expected soon.

