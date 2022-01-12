ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

Duquesne law expert on vaccine mandate arguments in Supreme Court

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axoO0_0djnsE5o00

Supreme Court justices have heard arguments on the Biden administration vaccine mandates.

The question is, is that the role of the federal government?

Duquesne professor Bruce Ledewitz is a constitutional law expert. He thinks the majority of the Supreme Court justices would uphold the vaccine mandate for large businesses if Congress passed legislation for it.

Ledewitz told the NewsRadio KDKA Morning Show that’s a problem for the Biden administration.

“Congress did not legislate that. OSHA institutes this mandate and I think a majority of the justices will agree that the stay of that mandate should stay in place because they have real doubt that the Executive branch has the authority to do it.”

The vaccine-or-test requirement for employees at large private companies started Monday. A ruling from the high court is expected soon.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Conservative Supreme Court Justices Slap Down Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s mandate on employers to require employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing for Covid-19. The 6-3 ruling handed down on Thursday is a major blow to Biden’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated as the states are setting records for positive cases and hospitalizations. The mandate would have covered over 80 million Americans, or around two-thirds of the nation’s workforce. The majority argued that Covid is not an occupational hazard, despite the fact that most people who work are forced to do so in enclosed environments with other people, which is exactly where...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

51 House and Senate Democrats

Are pushing their party's president for more Covid testing resources. Immediately. They want testing capacity so everyone can take "at least one rapid test per week." What happened: As the nation teems with millions of new Covid infections thanks to the Omicron variant, 51 congressional Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to take a number of steps to increase rapid testing around the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Duquesne, PA
Government
City
Duquesne, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Mandates#Osha#Executive#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
MassLive.com

Supreme Court says Biden administration overstepped its authority with COVID vaccine requirement; allows mandate for most health care workers

The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy