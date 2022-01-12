All of the Celebrity Couples That Got Engaged in 2022! See Which Hollywood Stars Said ‘Yes!’

Love is in the air! For many celebrity couples, 2022 will be the year that they take their relationships to the next level. Hollywood entertainers sometimes like to pull out all the stops when it comes to asking for their partner’s hand in marriage in lavish public proposals. Others take a more intimate approach to the exciting time, involving only their families.

One thing that is guaranteed with most celebrity engagements is that they all know how to pick out stunning rings. Fans are always waiting on their favorite celebrities to announce that they are engaged, and eagerly wait to see glances of the ring. Trading Spaces star Ty Pennington took the cake with a beautiful teardrop-shaped ring for his now-wife Kellee Merrell in 2021.

Last year, so many iconic Hollywood couples got engaged like Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart and Dean Sheremet and HGTV star Sabrina Soto. Joshua Hall also got down on one knee to propose to Flip or Flop star Christina Haack. Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa proved that their love is eternal with the most beautiful rectangular diamond sparkler. Just as expected, 2022 had even more happy engagement news in store right off the bat.

To kick off the year, a source confirmed to Closer that America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman. The pair are parents to their adorable son, Eric, whom they welcomed in February 2014. The socialite also has a son, Adam, from her previous marriage to Andrew Silverman. The couple grew even closer as Simon was on the mend from his electric bike accident that he suffered in August 2020.

“Simon Cowell popped the question to Lauren Silverman on the beach close to Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados,” the insider said. “He wanted the proposal to be intimate and low-key — only Lauren and their son, Eric, were there at the time.”

The former American Idol judge has been in his fair share of relationships in the public eye throughout his time in Hollywood. However, his relationship this time around has been different. He realized that Lauren was “The One” and is “crazy about her.”

