Join us in Jasper for the 2022 Pond Hockey Tournament

Provided that the game actually happens as planned, we scored a bunch of tickets to the January 22nd edition of the BOA and you’re all invited to join us!. Back in November, we were able to throw our first viewing party in nearly two years and it was one of those nights where we all realized how lucky we are to have this incredible community and also how much fun it is when we all get in the same room. With that in mind, we wanted to try and put another event on the books as quickly as we possibly could to get the band back together for a night to remember provided that you feel comfortable attending. If you are feeling up for watching a game with us, we purchased a block of tickets for the January 22nd BOA where we can all sit amongst fellow citizens and cheer on our boys as they look to secure yet another BOA win. Not only will we be going to the game as a crew, but we’ll also be holding a small event before puck drop at a spot downtown with everyone in attendance getting a swag bag, their ticket, and entry into some cool prize draws we have planned. If the world can get itself in order to make this night happen without postponement then I promise you will have a great time and make some memories with the coolest Internet folks you may not have met yet.

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO