ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Join us in Jasper for the 2022 Pond Hockey Tournament

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLater this month (Jan. 28-30), the Nation will be heading down to Jasper to join in on the 2022 Pond Hockey Tournament and you’re all invited to join us. I don’t know about you fine folks but, for me, there is nothing better than getting together with your friends and playing...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Penn State Women’s Hockey Coach joins U.S Women’s Hockey Olympic Team

Penn State Women’s Hockey Associate Head Coach Allison Coomey has been named to Team USA’s coaching staff for the Beijing Winter Olympics. Coomey will be a team scout for the women’s national team during the tournament. Coomey has held that role for the USA in other tournaments including the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship in […]
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Players#Nation#Odr#Canadians#Pond Hockey Tournament
Mining Journal

College hockey stars eyed for US, Canadian Olympic hockey teams

Jake Sanderson felt bad that he would be missing a handful of games at North Dakota to play at the Olympics. When he expressed that sentiment to his college teammates and coaches, the star defenseman was greeted with support. It was already an easy choice for Sanderson to suit up for the United States in Beijing, and that made it even simpler.
HOCKEY
The Hockey News

The Staff & Graph Podcast is Joining The Hockey News

The Staff & Graph Podcast is now part of The Hockey News. The show, which is hosted by Rachel Doerrie and Mike Stephens, provides fans with unique and deep analysis on various topics within the sport they love, while also offering opinions on the NHL's most pressing news stories, and will feature occasional guest appearances from some of the biggest names in hockey.
NHL
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Hockey: Four Current/Former Gophers Added to US Olympic Hockey Team

The 2022 United States Olympic Hockey Roster was announced Thursday afternoon, and we found out that three current Gophers and one Minnesota Gophers alum will be on the roster headed for Beijing. Junior forward Ben Meyers, sophomore defenseman Brock Faber, freshman forward Mathew Knies, and Minnesota alum defenseman Aaron Ness will all wear the red, white, and blue of Team USA.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Herald-Record

Ice hockey: Slate Hill's Nick Abruzzese named to US Olympic hockey team

The NHL’s decision to withdraw its professional hockey players from the Winter Olympics has provided an opportunity for a Mid-Hudson native. Harvard University captain Nick Abruzzese, from Slate Hill, has been selected as a forward for the United States men’s ice hockey team that will play in the Beijing Games next month. He was a fourth-round draft choice by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Stages of Becoming an Oilers fan

Okay Oilersnation! So since we’re only getting one hockey game per week these days, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect and think about the last several months. As you all know, I came to Edmonton as a Toronto Maple Leafs fan and the story goes that my fiance (Physio Mike) brainwashed me into becoming an Oilers fan. I cannot confirm or deny this.
NHL
goseawolves.com

Stewart joins hockey staff

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – University of Alaska Anchorage Head Hockey Coach Matt Shasby has announced the hiring of Trevor Stewart as the team's associate head coach. Stewart brings 15 years of coaching experience to the Seawolves. He most recently served as the head coach for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (NAHL) for the past decade. Stewart led the Ice Dogs to Robertson Cup Championships in 2013-14 and 2015-16 and a runner-up finish in 2018-19. He was named the NAHL Coach of the Year twice, 2013-14 and 2017-18.
oilersnation.com

We want you to join us for the January 22nd BOA… hopefully

Provided that the game actually happens as planned, we scored a bunch of tickets to the January 22nd edition of the BOA and you’re all invited to join us!. Back in November, we were able to throw our first viewing party in nearly two years and it was one of those nights where we all realized how lucky we are to have this incredible community and also how much fun it is when we all get in the same room. With that in mind, we wanted to try and put another event on the books as quickly as we possibly could to get the band back together for a night to remember provided that you feel comfortable attending. If you are feeling up for watching a game with us, we purchased a block of tickets for the January 22nd BOA where we can all sit amongst fellow citizens and cheer on our boys as they look to secure yet another BOA win. Not only will we be going to the game as a crew, but we’ll also be holding a small event before puck drop at a spot downtown with everyone in attendance getting a swag bag, their ticket, and entry into some cool prize draws we have planned. If the world can get itself in order to make this night happen without postponement then I promise you will have a great time and make some memories with the coolest Internet folks you may not have met yet.
SPORTS
rpiathletics.com

Shelby Perry Joins Women's Hockey Staff

TROY, N.Y. – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Associate Vice President Director of Athletics Dr. Lee McElroy has announced the hiring of Shelby Perry as an assistant women's ice hockey coach. Perry joins Tara Connolly on the staff of fifth-year head coach Bryan Vines. "We are thrilled to welcome Shelby...
TROY, NY
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock attempting NHL comeback

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock will be attempting an NHL comeback. Stalock has been out of the NHL since the 2019-20 season after developing a heart condition from COVID-19, but according to multiple reports, has been cleared to attempt a comeback. News of him being able to return to hockey...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Youtube: Yaremchuk reacts to the Ken Holland Press Conference

Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland spoke to the local media today and fielded questions about the current state of the team. He talked about Head Coach Dave Tippett, free agent Evander Kane, and what he could look to do on the trade market. Tyler Yaremchuk broke down the quotes from Holland and gave his take on what the veteran General Manager had to say.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilers Season is Not Lost

The disappointment of a 2-9-2 record in the Edmonton Oilers last 13 games has now stretched over six weeks due to postponed games. Edmonton hasn’t played a game since January 5th and is scheduled to resume its season this Saturday the 15th. The downtime has intensified the frustration, angst and concern in Oilersnation. Feelings of another lost season are becoming more apparent as fans look at the standings and other statistics and find their beloved Oilers sitting 18th in points and 19th in points%.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy