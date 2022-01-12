Vacation in Punta Cana at the Newly Renovated Caribe Deluxe Princess All-inclusive Hotel

Roman poets and philosophers felt most connected to their surroundings (and to their own souls) during a time of reflective repose, which they called otium. An abstract term, otium refers to well-earned leisure time. For early Romans, that might have meant a fruitful retirement spent following one’s bliss, whether soaking in thermal baths, gobbling grapes by the bunch, creating great works or napping in the sun. For passengers of Silversea’s new and opulent cruise ship, Silver Dawn, otium will have similar connotations in 2022.
