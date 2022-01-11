ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Create a Credit Risk Ecosystem to Drive Innovation and Say “YES” More!

Computerworld
 4 days ago

The financial services industry is undergoing profound change. Established firms are now competing with FinTech startups to attract new customers, offer new services, minimize risk and engage with customers in new and...

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

MEXC Pioneer Partners with Proximity Labs, Driving DeFi and More Within NEAR Ecosystem

MEXC Pioneer is partnering with Proximity Labs, a cutting-edge research firm focused on DeFi technology within NEAR ecosystem. Decentralized finance, or DeFi, has become an essential component of cryptocurrency markets, and firmly established itself in the blockchain industry. Today, people are looking for more easy-to-use and reliable DeFi platforms to get involved.
BUSINESS
Computerworld

The future of work is here

Everyone is talking about the future of work and for good reason. It’s already here. The nature of work, and the technology that we rely on to do that work, always changes. But the COVID-19 pandemic radically accelerated change, forcing organizations large and small into embracing remote work. In...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Computerworld

Cisco Business Critical Services Overview

Cisco understands the volatility and complexity facing businesses. In today's evolving, digital world, you need technology to help drive a competitive advantage, empower your hybrid workers, and provide a superior customer experience. You need resilient, adaptive, and transformative IT. Cisco Business Critical Services’ flexible advisory services leverages analytics-driven expertise with...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

A Deep Dive into Business Analytics

Mired in endless data from disparate internal and external systems, businesses are under immense competitive pressure to clear the way for better-informed decisions. Without an expedient and cost-effective way to access a cross-section of data, both the descriptive analytics of traditional business intelligence (BI) and the predictive power of business analytics (BA) are effectively stymied by having too much of a good thing.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Financial Services#Fraud#Credit Risk#Ecosystem#Fintech
Computerworld

Data Policy and Management for Beginners

Corporate mobile devices provide the freedom to work anytime, anywhere, but with this flexibility comes the drain that personal use and behavior have on company devices, even on personally enabled devices on your cellular plan. In this beginner's guide, we point you on the path to take control of your Apple fleet beyond mobile device management (MDM) with Acceptable Use policies, data management and the Jamf Data Policy solution.
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

5 Ways to Manage Demand Swings in Your Contact Center (ContactBabel eBook)

In this eBook, you’ll discover how using digital channels, AI, automation and other technologies can manage interactions with little to no support from a live agent. In addition, implementing these technologies can help you improve your KPIs, from lower AHT and abandoned rates, to higher FCR and CSAT. And when an agent is needed, ensuring they have timely and effective support will lead help them resolve customer issues faster, leading to a better customer experience.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Benzinga

Gregory Gopman on Creating a Blockchain Ecosystem Development Agency to Help Crypto Projects Grow

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. With the crypto market experiencing a rough first week of 2022, technology consultant and serial entrepreneur Gregory Gopman is aiming to help the entirety of the ecosystem grow by creating a blockchain development ecosystem that solidifies the foundations of the space.
MARKETS
Computerworld

Drive business and IT to greater levels

What are the best ways to use SDN in your environment? How do you know which SDN solutions or vendors will be a good fit for your organization? Do you have the in-house expertise to create a plan that can align with all of your technical, operational and financial requirements? No matter what stage you’re at, we have the answers and expertise to help you get where you want to go with SDN.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Mobile Security Index 2021 SMB spotlight : A deep dive into the state of mobile security in small and medium businesses

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) may lack the resources and IT budgets of large enterprises, but mobile and cloud-based technologies are leveling the playing field. In this report, we explore some of the specific challenges facing SMBs and how the increase in working from home has affected their security readiness. Unless otherwise stated, data in this report is based on the responses of SMB participants—those working at companies with fewer than 500 employees—in the latest MSI survey.
INTERNET
Computerworld

Define Your Digital Destination

In this era of digital disruption, the cloud, mobility, 5G and the Internet of Thing (loT) are changing the way you need to look at your business and network. Competitors and new market entrants are using emerging technologies to turn the market upside down and get ahead. If you fail to take advantage of these new technologies and opportunities to build new business models and to launch game-changing services, you’re likely to get left behind.
TECHNOLOGY
sgbonline.com

On Counts On Innovation To Drive Growth

On is forming partnerships with Roger Federer and other athletes as well as starting to open its own retail stores. However, David Allemann, On’s co-founder and executive co-chairman, told investors Tuesday at ICR Conference 2022 that the Swiss running brand is focusing on product innovation foremost to differentiate from the competition.
BUSINESS
Computerworld

8 key technologies for the future of work

Many would argue that the future of work is already here. Enterprises in virtually every industry have had to revamp their work models in reaction to the pandemic and safety guidelines, giving employees more flexibility than they’ve ever had before. As more organizations adopt the hybrid work model, in...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

386 Systems Provides Continuity To Customers With Proactive Monitoring

386 Systems is an IT service provider in Peru and a long time HP partner. 386 Systems simplifies IT services and device management for businesses across South America by providing Device as a Service (DaaS). Leveraging the HP TechPulse analytics dashboard customers also benefit from proactive monitoring and visibility into potential issues regarding device health and security. Learn how 386 Systems is helping free customers’ IT departments from time-consuming support, security and device management tasks while reducing costs.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

A Strategic Edge: The case for vendor relationships

Everything IT manages on a day-to-day basis has grown in size and complexity—more devices, more apps, more data, and more vendors. Many of the tasks related to daily operations are limiting important business innovations. In fact, 56% of IT leaders say they plan to outsource more, and of those who already do, 77% feel positive about their outsourcing relationship. Learn how HP’s lifecycle, manageability and security services manage the workload created by the decentralized and remote workplace, performing functional and tactical tasks, as well as offering strategic insight on everything from device usage to enterprise risk management.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Recurring Revenue Models: A Win-Win for Buyers and Sellers

Customers increasingly expect immediate access and pay-as-you-go options for goods and services. Recurring revenue models, based on usage, consumption, and subscriptions, better reflect how customers think about price and value today. But transitioning to a recurring revenue model is not as simple as changing your product pricing. It involves focusing...
MARKETS
Computerworld

From Keeping Pace to Staying Ahead: Effective L&D in Financial Services

Jobs are changing, employers are scrambling, and HR and L&D professionals are feeling the pressure. Ensure your learning and development offerings are aligned with the mission-critical skills and outcomes financial services companies need to take teams from keeping pace to staying ahead. In this guide, unpack approaches and content financial...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Infrastructure for What’s Next: Adopting AI With Ease 

Adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business functions can boost operational efficiency and enhance data insights. In this infographic, learn about AI applications, benefits, and considerations, and how Insight can help you plan and deploy the best AI strategies for your business.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Alter.Next: Accelerating Analytics. Everywhere.

March 1st in Americas | March 3rd in APJ | March 10th in EMEA. Don’t miss the exclusive Alter.Next virtual event where you will hear from industry experts, analytics leaders, and Alteryx customers. This is an exclusive opportunity to accelerate your ability to drive better business outcomes with automated...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy