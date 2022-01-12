ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

In Memoriam, BRENDA M. MINNIS

miamitimesonline.com
 1 day ago

My Beloved Queen, a year has gone by without you. A million times I have needed you, a million times I have...

www.miamitimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Wanda Young obituary

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes. The man...
MUSIC
Washington Times-Herald

Legacy of love: Daughter, sister remembered by acts of kindness

And she’s not done yet. The 40-year-old Frizzleburg resident died unexpectedly Sept. 12 in her apartment behind the Maple Lane home of her parents, Charles and Diane Bell, and next door to her sister Natalie Williams and her husband, Bryan. The Bell family faced the hardest Christmas of their...
SOCIETY
miamitimesonline.com

In Memoriam, LOTTIE P. JOHNSON MILTON

It’s been two years already, Lord where did the time go,. Your sickness gave us time moving ever so slow. It gave us time to get our acts together and to get it right,. Your Health declining became plain sight. We prayed and cried so loud,. Our hearts were...
RELIGION
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Memoriam
guttenbergpress.com

Marjory Sheckler

Marjory Leone Sheckler, 85, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1936, to Clarence and Mildred (Schultz) Ahrens in Prairie du Chien. Marjory was raised on the family farm and graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she participated on the synchronized swimming club. On Sept. 27, 1959, Marjory was united in marriage with Teddie D. Sheckler in Prairie du Chien. Throughout the years, Marjory worked as a cook at B.A. Kennedy School. She enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Marjory served on the Crawford County Board and helped take care of the flower gardens and hummingbird feeders on St. Feriole Island.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
easternshorepost.com

Rita C. Scharwath Joyce

Ms. Rita C. Scharwath Joyce, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Onancock. She was born April 30, 1931, in Orange, N.J., to Elizabeth and Clemmons Scharwath. She is predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Debra Lee Danziger;...
ONANCOCK, VA
tsnews.com

Marvella ‘Minnie’ Ricketts

Marvella “Minnie” Marie (Dill) Ricketts, 90, passed into God’s loving arms on Nov. 27, 2021, at home, surrounded by her four daughters.Born in Columbus, Kan., to Harry and Effie Dill on Jan. 27, 1931, she was the youngest of nine children. During school, she was very involved in cheerleading and theater productions. She was a 1949 graduate from Cherokee County Community High School.In 1954, she married Lawrence David Ricketts in Columbus, at First Presbyterian Church. This union of 54 years pro...
COLUMBUS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Religion
Hartselle Enquirer

Romager & Murphy

Ty and I met in high school. We had a music appreciation class together. All we did was laugh and cut up in class, secretly crushing on each other. After that class, we didn’t speak for many years. Later we reconnected through Facebook. I messaged him first, wishing him a happy birthday, and the rest is history.
HARTSELLE, AL
KMZU

Brenda Joyce Conaway

Brenda Joyce Conaway was born on August 4, 1948 to Nelson and Carolyn Tripp. Brenda departed from our presence, peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2021. Brenda lived her life sharing her love and her home with her family as well as countless Foster Children through the years. Brenda found great joy in having family gatherings in her home for holiday celebrations. She also enjoyed treating her grandchildren and great grandchildren with wristbands for the Marceline carnival on July 4th weekend.
BROOKFIELD, MO
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
musictimes.com

Leonard Hubbard Dead At 62: The Roots Bassist Cause of Death Tragic

Leonard Hubbard, a musician who famously rose to fame with The Roots, has died. He was 62. The Roots' founding and former bassist reportedly died on Thursday, leaving his wife Stephanie Hubbard in extreme pain and grief. In a statement to Philadelphia's ABC 6, Stephanie revealed that Hubbard's death happened...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who are twins Brittany Daniel and Cynthia Daniel?

TWIN sisters Brittany and Cynthia Daniel have always done everything together, and that hasn't changed from the moment it began. Cynthia had donated her eggs to her sister Brittany after a tumultuous battle with cancer and treatment left her unable to deliver a healthy pregnancy, the twins said in an interview with People.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Big Daddy Weave's Jay Weaver Dead at 42 from COVID Complications

Big Daddy Weave's Jason "Jay" Weaver is dead after suffering complications from COVID-19. In a heartfelt message on Instagram his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the tragic news ... "I'm sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
98.1 KHAK

Ray Stevens’ Wife Penny Has Died

The wife of Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter Ray Stevens has died. Penny Jackson Ragsdale died on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), shortly before midnight. Ragsdale's death comes two days after the singer alerted his fans that her time was short. In a note on Facebook, the 82-year-old canceled his New Year's Eve concert at CabaRay due to his wife's rapid decline. A statement from Stevens' publicist shares that she was battling cancer prior to her death at age 78. She died in their Nashville home.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Wanda Young, The Marvelettes Member, Dead at 78

A Motown legend has died. Wanda Young, a founding member of the popular 1960s group The Marvelettes, died from complications due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Her daughter told the New York Times that Young died on Dec. 15 in Garden City, MI. She was 78 years old and is survived by her siblings, three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren per TMZ. Young was one of the few surviving members of the history-making group.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Tony Williams obituary

Tony Williams, an old school friend of mine, who has died aged 80 after complications from Alzheimer’s disease, was a record producer, the founder of Spotlite Records and a pioneer of the appreciation of early modern jazz. Born in Enfield, north London, he was the younger son of Pip...
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy