In Memoriam, BRENDA M. MINNIS

Marjory Leone Sheckler, 85, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1936, to Clarence and Mildred (Schultz) Ahrens in Prairie du Chien. Marjory was raised on the family farm and graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she participated on the synchronized swimming club. On Sept. 27, 1959, Marjory was united in marriage with Teddie D. Sheckler in Prairie du Chien. Throughout the years, Marjory worked as a cook at B.A. Kennedy School. She enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Marjory served on the Crawford County Board and helped take care of the flower gardens and hummingbird feeders on St. Feriole Island.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO