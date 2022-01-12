ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Big Ben finally unveiled after £80m refurb – but everyone is shocked by the result

By Fiona Connor
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BpZi_0djnotPj00

BIG Ben's £80m refurb has finally been unveiled, leaving many pleasantly surprised by the upgrade.

Scaffolding stripped away from the Palace of Westminster clock tower has revealed the landmark's bolder look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BALX_0djnotPj00
The clock hands and roman numerals have been transformed back to their original blue from black Credit: London News Pictures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd6LY_0djnotPj00
Although fireworks were cancelled this year due to Covid, Big Ben struck 12 times on New Year's Eve Credit: Getty

For the first time since the conservation work began, Big Ben's four quarter bells chimed 12 times on New Year's Eve to bring in 2022.

Ian Westworth, one of Parliament’s team of clock mechanics - who made sure the sound rang out, said: “It’s iconic – it’s probably the world’s most famous clock, and to have had our hands on every single nut and bolt is a huge privilege."

He added there will undoubtedly be a sadness once the project is complete but also happiness that they got it back up and running again.

As the scaffolding comes down, Londoners are sharing their reactions to the new look - with many reacting positively to the brighter aesthetic.

On a beautiful, clear day, one Twitter user snapped a picture of Big Ben revealing a bright gold exterior and refreshed clock face.

He captioned the picture: "Maybe it’s been worth the wait?"

A number of others were quick to agree, with one person stating: "Looks like one of the souvenirs from the money laundering shops on Oxford Street."

"Oh damn," remarked another while another simply stated: "The glow up."

"Dang that’s still going on? I was over there in late 2018 and it was being worked on! Beautiful," one more said.

But while many were pleased with the result, it seemed some couldn't avoid acknowledging upgrades big bill.

"Should melt it down and pay for all that inflation," one person wrote.

"Is that our gold?" joked another. "Could they use it as collateral for borrowing like NFT?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBytY_0djnotPj00
Social media have been impressed by the clock's restoration as more of the scaffolding comes away Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lB8pz_0djnotPj00
Renovations have been underway since 2017 Credit: Reuters

"How much tax revenue have they spaffed up the wall for this?" asked another.

The Elizabeth Tower project was initially expected to cost £29 million however the new look's price tag has ultimately reached at least £80 million.

The five-year restoration project began in 2017 and is expected to be fully completed in the second quarter of this year.

Big Ben has been surrounded by scaffolding since construction began and its bells disengaged from the time mechanism, but the clock has still been functioning silently.

Keith Scobie-Youngs from Cumbria Clock Company from who have worked on the clock's biggest repair in its 160-year history said it was an honour to be involved.

He said: “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work on the best-known clock in the world.

"We transplanted the heart of the UK up to Cumbria. We were able to assemble the time side, the heart-beat, and put that on test in our workshop, so for two years we had that heartbeat ticking away in our test room, which was incredibly satisfying."

The clock was designed by Edmund Beckett Denison and installed by Edward John Dent in 1859, with the aim of creating the most accurate public clock in the world.

Although it has been practically silent since August 2017, the bell has rung out for a few special occasions, including Remembrance Day and New Year's Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K50Wm_0djnotPj00
Big Ben has previously been the centrepoint for celebrations until Covid restrictions and a refurb took it out of action Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9PxM_0djnotPj00
Londoners previously got a sneak peek at Big Ben's new clock face as updates were completed Credit: Alamy

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Big Ben rings on New Year's Eve after four years of silence

One of the world's most famous clocks is returning to service in time to ring in the new year. Big Ben last bonged on August 21, 2017, before undergoing an intensive, much-needed repair project. The Cumbria Clock Company, located in England's Lake District, took on the task of cleaning the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Uk#Parliament#Londoners#Nft
Design Taxi

Big Ben Re-Emerges After Five-Year Restoration, Leaving Londoners In Awe

After five years of restoration works, Big Ben’s scaffolding is slowly coming down, unveiling a glimmering facade that’s left Londoners in awe. Back in September last year, parts of the clock had been revealed, most notably with its hands changing from black to vibrant Prussian blue. Now, after over a thousand pieces of its face were taken apart and spruced, the top of the Big Ben has re-emerged with its stunning gold paint glistening in the sun.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

Wanted: Landlord – and monarch – for remote island pub off Cumbria coast

One of England’s most remote pubs is looking for a new landlord – with the successful candidate also being named monarch of the isolated islet it is built on.The Ship Inn sits on tiny Piel Island off the coast of Cumbria.Now Barrow Borough Council, which owns the 300-year-old watering hole, is on the hunt for a new manager.The pros, they say, are many: the stunning scenery, the unique location and, more unusually, the opportunity to be crowned “King of Piel”. Local tradition means whoever takes over the pub also manages the island and is given the mock royal title in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier, 61, pushes cameraman as she leaves court after learning she will face trial in August accused of travelling between Glasgow and London with Covid-19 symptoms

An MP was filmed pushing a cameraman outside court - where she was accused of putting people at risk by travelling between Glasgow and London with Covid symptoms. Margaret Ferrier, 61, is accused of wilfully exposing people 'to the risk of infection, illness and death' by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London, having been told to self-isolate in late September 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

The most exciting hotels opening in the UK and Ireland for 2022

If 2021 was the year of the staycation, with many of us discovering a new-found love for destinations closer to home, the trend shows no signs of abating in 2022. From a restored Irish palace to a socially conscious bolthole in London and a maritime-inspired warehouse conversion in Wales, a host of exciting new properties are set to throw open their doors across the UK and Ireland over the next 12 months. Hotel expert Ianthe Butt rounds up the best of the lot.The Dean, Galway, Ireland Opening January 2022Starting the year with an arty bang is The Dean Galway, opening...
U.K.
The Independent

Ex-No 10 communications chief apologises for ‘anger and hurt’ caused by party

The Prime Minister’s former director of communications has apologised for the “anger and hurt” caused by a leaving party held in Downing Street the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.James Slack who last year left No 10 to become deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun said the party on April 16 2021, “should not have happened at the time that it did”.Mr Slack said in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher News UK: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did....
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
300K+
Followers
4K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy