Sponsored: How do your nuts measure up?

Eggs are a familiar and versatile food. They’re full of protein and healthy fats, which is why they’ve been a staple in kitchens all over the world for centuries. Even though everyone knows what eggs are, not everyone realizes how good they really are for you. In fact, eggs have plenty of health benefits that you might not expect. Eating one egg a day will not only make you healthier – but it will also help you to lose weight by keeping you feeling fuller for longer. Here are four surprising health benefits of eating eggs.

NUTRITION ・ 10 DAYS AGO