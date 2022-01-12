Sponsored: How do your nuts measure up?

Although there are many causes of fatigue, depression, and anemia, including an inadequate intake of iron, a deficiency in vitamin B12 may also be to blame. Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is a part of the vitamin B complex and is required for energy production in cells, brain function, and the production of DNA and proteins. While short-term deficiency can be troubling enough, particularly in terms of potentially debilitating fatigue, long-term deficiency can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system.
