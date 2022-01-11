ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge

By Justin Izzo
NY1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants are once again in the market for a new head coach. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Joe Judge has been fired after two seasons. Judge was 10-23 in his two seasons at the helm. After a 6-10 record in...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Coughlin
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Top Choice For The Texans Job

The Houston Texans fired David Culley on Thursday after just one season as the organization’s head coach. In a year filled with drama and controversy, the franchise wanted to start the 2022 campaign on a fresh note, with a new leader at the helm on the field. According to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#Giants#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Texans give up on David Culley after one season?

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley on Thursday. The move means the Texans will have to commence another coaching search after hiring Culley just a year ago. Rotating through coaches every season is not conducive to executing a successful. Ask the Cleveland Browns from 2005-19. The Browns went through seven full-time coaches in that span, averaging about a coach every two seasons. The 2013-19 period was especially intense as Cleveland had four full-time coaches in that span, including two who were out after just a year in Rod Chudzinski (2013) and Freddie Kitchens (2019). The Browns’ 1-31 record from 2016-17 occurred during that span.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy