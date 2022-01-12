ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Road Work: Shoshone Street South at Railroad Crossing (Jan13)

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work crews will be doing maintenance to the railroad crossing at Shoshone Street in Twin Falls on Thursday (Jan. 13). Drivers will need to watch for workers as they work on the railroad crossing during...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls City Warns of Utilities Scam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Scammers are calling Twin Falls residents claiming to be with the city utility department wanting payment or services will be shut off. According to the City of Twin Falls, the scammers are telling people they are officials with the city and attempt to get personal information and ask for payment to prevent utilities from being turned off. The city reminds people that the Twin Falls Utility Services Department only handles water, wastewater, garbage, and recycling services, all other utilities are handled by other companies. Power is provided by Idaho Power Company and gas is a service of Intermountain Gas.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

WATCH: Idaho Driver Demonstrates Worst Way to Drive on Ice

This video below of an Idaho driver in Post Falls showcases the perfect example of what not to do if you hit a patch of ice. It’s safe to say that ice doesn’t care whether you have four-wheel drive, two-wheel drive, or drive the biggest 4x4 on the block. If you’re going to slide, it’s going to happen but there are a few things you can do to try and safely regain control.
POST FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Shoshone, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Government
98.3 The Snake

Slow Down or Ticket: 4 Speed Traps to be Aware of Around Twin Falls

Every state has them, heck every town has them. It doesn't matter where you drive to it is inevitable you will come across one eventually. The term may not sit well with law enforcement, but speed traps are a thing, and the Twin Falls area and Magic Valley have a decent amount of them. Within the first week of living here, I was caught in one, and it is because of that that every resident of the area should be aware of where some are. They can be avoided by just going the speed limit, but if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself just a tad over the speed limit, here are a few places it may cost you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Governor Brad Little is Going to Give You Money

In conjunction with Republican legislators. Last year, many of us received income tax rebates. The baseline was 50 dollars and then bigger wage earners received larger amounts (they pay more in income tax). This is not yet a done deal for 2022 but I expect it’ll be an easy pass during an election year for Senators and the Governor. The baseline for this year will start at 75 dollars.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

ALERT: Idaho Could Eliminate Property Tax

Can’t solve our property tax conundrum? Then eliminate the property tax. State Representative Dorothy Moon joined me on Magic Valley This Morning just 12 hours after a group of her colleagues floated the notion. While I believe it’s a long shot, other taxes could be raised or created to offset the loss. The national fair tax proposal is similar. It eliminates all federal confiscation of your income and replaces it with a national sales tax. If you don’t currently pay your income tax, you can go to prison. With a sales tax, you choose when and what you buy.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

5 Things to Check Before Buying a Home in Idaho in 2022

Are you planning on buying a home in 2022, or know someone that is? There are a few things that you may want to look out for before deciding which home to invest your hard earned money in. Twin Falls, has a lot of older homes, and with it can come some problems that you may not be aware of or think to look at. The price and size of a home can sometimes take over our judgement and awareness, that we miss things we should have looked at before making that big decision. Here are some things you should look for before purchasing a new home this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#U S Census#Uban Construction#Klix#Itd
98.3 The Snake

Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an elk that fell into a window well in just two days. Beginning on January 7, conservation officers got a call about a cow elk that had a disk around its neck. The animal was found with a large herd elk making it difficult for officers to get to it and remove the object; the elk will be monitored in the next few weeks. Another call reported a bull elk that had bailing twine wrapped around its antlers, which was left alone as they'll fall off eventually. Another bull elk got caught in a horse halter and lead rope. The elk was shot with a dart so officers could safely remove the items. The lasts call involved a cow elk that fell into a window well and couldn't get out on her own. After several hours of work by conservation officers and the homeowner, the animal was removed safely. In past years elk have gotten caught in various items around residential areas, including swing sets. One year an elk fell into the basement of a home in the Wood River Valley.
HAILEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Creek Trail 130 Mi From Twin Falls Is An Off-Roader’s Playground

For those that enjoy off-roading in Idaho, a desert creek loop trail northwest of Twin Falls might be the crown jewel of the entire state. Have you ever been to Sinker Creek?. Idaho and off-road adventures go together like eggs and bacon. There is so much pristine, untouched backcountry in the state, which puts Idaho in a league of its own. To locate and experience some of these truly unexplored, natural adventures, owning an off-road vehicle is a must.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Fish and Game Proposes Designated Campsites at Silver Creek

PICABO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans on adding designated campsites to a popular fishing area in southern Blaine County. The wildlife management agency said it wants to make improvements to the various Silver Creek access sites located around the Picabo area and is seeking public comment on the proposals. An open house is scheduled this Thursday, January 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office just off U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. The proposal is to build designated campsites at the current Silver Creek access areas along the creek that are open to camping and day use already. The agency said they've gotten an increase in complaints from local landowners, site users, and visitors as the use of the sites have increased. Idaho Fish and Games said the construction of designated sites could help reduce user conflicts. During the summer the agency documented more than 70 campers, including tents, vehicles, and ATV's at one site in a single day. The staff is working on a grant application through Idaho Parks and Recreation RV grant program. "The goal is to enrich the camping experience for visitors by reducing user conflicts, while addressing the issue of fire safety along Silver Creek and reducing resource damage," said Idaho Fish and Game. Those who cannot attend the open house can sent written comments to the Regional Fisheries Manager at mike.peterson@idfg.idaho.gov, no later than January 21. Silver Creek meanders through the lower part of Blaine County and is a popular fishing destination.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
98.3 The Snake

Will Wearing Masks Become Mandatory in Idaho Due To Omicron?

It use to be growing up, that if someone wore a mask over their face, it was assumed they were up to no good or potentially robbing a place. To wear one on an airplane was seen as a red flag and drew attention. It use to be against the law to enter a bank with a mask on, but it has become a rule in the last couple of years to wear one to enter certain locations, especially if you aren't vaccinated. As COVID numbers begin to rise again and the Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, should wearing a mask be mandatory everywhere?
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

7 Simple Ways You Can Tell if Someone is New to Idaho

Like it or not, Idaho is a melting pot of people from all over the country, and the world. I like to think that I fit in seamlessly with everyone else here, even though I'm from Utah. I've had more than a decade to acclimate myself and learn the ways of the Idahoan, except with finger steaks, I don't get their popularity.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Mini-golf Course Building Damaged by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls fire crews worked to extinguish a fire that severely damaged a mini-golf course building late Sunday night. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 11:30 p.m. after a passerby reported seeing heavy smoke and odor in the area. When the three engine crews arrived the upper part of the two-story building at Putters Mini-golf Course was on fire. It took firefighters about thirty minutes to get the blaze out. The fire was mainly contained in the attic area. A ladder truck with Rock Creek Fire assisted with the call. Twin Falls Fire said there were no injuries reported. The cause is under investigation. Monday morning a large portion of the roof could be seen caved in.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Correction Looking for Walk-away Inmate

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are looking for a reentry center resident who walked away from his job site early Sunday morning in Nampa. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, 37-year-old Michael Adam Curtis was last seen at around 8 a.m. Sunday at his job site in Nampa. He is a resident of the Nampa Community Reentry Center. Curtis has a criminal history in the Treasure Valley of forgery, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary. IDOC said Curtis would have been up for consideration of parole in March this year and his sentence was going to be discharged in 2026. If you have any information on Curtis call 911 or your local law enforcement.
NAMPA, ID
98.3 The Snake

Track Work Will Delay Traffic on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Repairs to a railroad crossing in Jerome County will delay traffic this week. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews are expected to begin repairs on Wednesday or Thursday this week on the crossing near 300 S Road. The repairs will reduce traffic on U.S. Highway 93 down to one lane near the crossing. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic and signs will be put in place to warn drivers. Repairs shouldn't take more than a day, according to ITD. The work is being coordinated with the Eastern Idaho Railroad.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Road Closed to Ritter Island, Thousand Springs Power Plant

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-The road to Ritter Island along the Snake River will be closed until the middle of March as the power plant in areas is having upgrades done. Idaho Power announced the work to the Thousand Springs Power Plant means the roadway down into the canyon will be closed, cutting off access to Ritter Island, part of the Thousands Springs State Park. Idaho Power also operates a public park around the power plant which has been generating electricity since 1912. According to the company, the Thousand Springs Plant has three generators that produce 6,800 kilowatts of electricity. Work is being done on the power plant's switchyard.
HAGERMAN, ID
98.3 The Snake

No Serious Injuries In 40 Car Pile-up on U.S. 20 Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say there were no serious injuries in a 40 car pile-up Friday afternoon near Island Park in East Idaho. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, at around 3 p.m. U.S. Highway 20 north of Island Park had to be shut down because of blowing snow that reduced visibility. The sheriff's office said multiple law enforcement and first responders from Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana assisted with the crash. The investigating agency, Idaho State Police, said a car had stopped in the roadway because of the low visibility and was hit by a semi-truck that resulted in a chain reaction. State Highway 87 and 32 had to be closed down as well because of weather conditions Friday.
ISLAND PARK, ID
98.3 The Snake

Seasonal South Hills Road Closures Begin Jan. 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will close for several months to protect wintering deer and habitat for sage-grouse. The Bureau of Land Management announced the seasonal closures for Dry Creek, Dry Gultch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs, and North Cottonwood Creek will begin on January 16 and go to March 15. The areas will prohibit the use of motorized travel including electrified bicycles, non-motorized travel will be allowed. “Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is important to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” Only people specifically allowed to travel in the area with motorized vehicles and law enforcement.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy