City Water Light and Power says it is still working on contingency plans if the U.S. EPA does not reverse a ruling that could halt the utility’s electric operations. But that ruling could also force CWLP to shut down its water treatment plant, and Chief Utilities Engineer Doug Brown says there is no Plan B in that situation. The EPA ruling denied the utility’s request for an extension to operate its coal ash ponds, where waste by-products of electric and water plant operations are stored. If those ponds have to close this year, CWLP says it won’t be able to operate either Dallman 4 or the water treatment facility.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO