Gold is under pressure as the greenback attempts to correct ahead of Retail Sales. XAU/USD bears eye a run to $1,800 if $1,810 breaks. Update: Gold, (XAU/USD) is on the verge of a break higher as it moves in on the daily highs and back above Thursday's close. The yellow metal is up some 0.18% at the time of writing as the US dollar moves lower on the session by some 0.17%.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO