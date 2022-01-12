ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kelsea Ballerini ‘Drools’ Through Her Mask At Nashville Hospital

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2 days ago

Kelsea Ballerini was in a Nashville hospital yesterday (1/11) to have some elective surgery done, and she shared a video of herself whispering into her phone while under anesthesia. While she did not specify just what she was having done, she captioned the video on Instagram, "Today we learned...

