If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we start planning out a Costco trip, it’s important that we make a list. Otherwise, it’s just too easy to load our carts with items we never planned on buying. The first item on our list? “Anything from the Costco bakery section.” That way, when we end up coming home with cakes, muffins, and cookies, we can say hey – they were on the list! The latest must add to cart item? Costco’s raspberry crumble cookies, which are back in select stores for a limited time.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO