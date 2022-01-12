ANNOUNCING- ZOMES INVESTMENT DOMES

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for an investment property? Zomes make it easy. They are hassle free, with no special tools required. No crane, heavy machinery, mixing, pouring, drilling, or gluing required during assembly. You can be proud to feature a Zome as an investment property considering its...

The Press

Zome as an investment property opportunity!

PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for an investment property? Zomes make it easy. They are hassle free, with no special tools required. No crane, heavy machinery, mixing, pouring, drilling, or gluing required during assembly. You can be proud to feature a Zome as an investment property considering its durability, aesthetic, ease of use, and its environmental profile. https://www.zomes.com/hosting.
REAL ESTATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:. Fourth-quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 8 a.m. CST. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DealerCMO Announces 2022 National State of Automotive Survey Initiative

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DealerCMO, http://www.dealercmo.com, America's fully accountable and results-driven conversion company for Automotive Dealers, announces its 2022 National State of Automotive Survey Initiative. Over the course of 2022, DCMO has made the commitment to complete an immersive, comprehensive and data-driven analysis of 500 dealerships nationwide to obtain a far-reaching and timely picture of the Auto Dealerships' landscape in the Post-Covid, Post-Chip Shortage world. DealerCMO reps will be partnering with Lot Service Providers as facilitators in the Initiative. Once complete, all data will be aggregated and analyzed, and findings will be presented to participating dealers. DCMO will pay all costs associated with the study and data correlation.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

VX Global Inc. Announces Investment Marketing Platform

Traffic Award Winner and AMEX email list added to Platform Capability. VX Global has created a consummate investment, financial, branding, and awareness marketing cooperative that combines the skill sets, data warehouses, and capability of three separate marketing firms that are highly experienced in the capital markets. As a team we are experts in finance and investment, big data, platform-oriented efforts, SaaS based compliance, data intelligence and deep analytics.
MARKETS
irei.com

Hines announces €500m investment for urban regeneration project in Italy

Hines has finalization of the investment into the Unione 0 lot as part of the MilanoSesto urban regeneration project, following the transfer of the lot by MilanoSesto S.p.A. to the newly established Unione 0 real estate fund, managed by Prelios SGR. This investment is in collaboration with Cale Street, a real estate investment firm backed by the Kuwait Investment Office, the London office of the Kuwait Investment Authority and the world’s first sovereign wealth fund.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Discovery announces investment in advanced advertising firm OpenAP

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) has announced an investment in OpenAP, the advanced advertising joint venture founded and owned by some of the largest T.V. networks in the U.S. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Shares are trading +1.56% higher pre-market. Discovery will become a minority owner of OpenAP, joining FOX,...
BUSINESS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

New York announces $500 million offshore wind investment

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $500 million offshore wind investment to include manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure. The state plans to develop 4,300 MW of offshore wind energy, representing nearly half of New York’s 9,000 MW goal for 2035. Coupled with the $500 million, the state will...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

iProov Announces $70M Investment from Sumeru Equity

IProov, the London-based online biometric face authentication firm, announced a $70 million investment from Sumeru Equity Partners on Thursday (Jan. 6). Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sumeru said it invests in technology firms that they say have the potential to change the world. They are focused on assisting companies expanding in North America.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Fractal Announces $ 360 million Investment from TPG

TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm, and Fractal, a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500 companies, announced that they have signed a definitive investment agreement. TPG is investing US$ 360 million in Fractal through TPG Capital Asia, the firm’s Asia-focused private equity platform, in a transaction that includes a combination of primary investment and secondary share purchase from Funds advised by Apax, who will remain a major shareholder following the transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022. Additional terms were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Roundhill Announces Strategic Investment in AssetDash, An Investment Tracking Platform

Roundhill Investments is pleased to announce its investment in AssetDash, a start-up focused on creating an easy-to-use platform for investors to track all of their investments. AssetDash allows users to connect all of their investments across crypto, NFTs, DeFi, and equities into a single real-time mobile dashboard. Currently, AssetDash has support for over 100 platforms including every major brokerage, crypto exchange, crypto wallet, and blockchain.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Edafio Technology Partners Announces Strategic Investment From M/C Partners

Edafio Technology Partners, Arkansas’ largest IT Managed Services Provider, has closed on a strategic investment from M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. The investment partnership will enable additional growth opportunities for Edafio, including enhanced service capabilities and regional expansion.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ENCORE ENERGY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SHARE ISSUANCE FOR FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) announces that it proposes to issue up to 580,043 common shares in the capital of the Company to Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") pursuant to a financial advisory agreement (the "Agreement") between Haywood and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga"). Azarga had engaged Haywood to provide financial advisory services in connection with the business combination between Azarga and the Company that closed on December 31, 2021. Haywood will be issued shares for a portion of their fee for the advisory services.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $28.0 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND MUTUAL HOLDING COMPANY REORGANIZATION

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that the Company completed its initial public offering and the mutual holding company reorganization of the Bank on January 12, 2022. The shares of the Company's common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 13, 2022 under the ticker symbol "CFSB."
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LoopMe Announces Investment from Mayfair Equity Partners to Accelerate International Growth

LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced Mayfair Equity Partners (‘Mayfair’), a leading tech and consumer growth investor, as its new investment partner. LoopMe has estimated gross revenues of nearly $100 million for full year 2021, having achieved revenue growth of c.50% p.a. over the past three years, with the majority of revenues now coming from the United States. Funds advised by Mayfair are investing $120 million to acquire a majority stake in LoopMe that will value the Company at close to $200 million.The investment will see LoopMe continue to expand internationally whilst bringing innovative new products to market.
BUSINESS
