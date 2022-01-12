ANNOUNCING- ZOMES INVESTMENT DOMES

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DealerCMO, http://www.dealercmo.com, America's fully accountable and results-driven conversion company for Automotive Dealers, announces its 2022 National State of Automotive Survey Initiative. Over the course of 2022, DCMO has made the commitment to complete an immersive, comprehensive and data-driven analysis of 500 dealerships nationwide to obtain a far-reaching and timely picture of the Auto Dealerships' landscape in the Post-Covid, Post-Chip Shortage world. DealerCMO reps will be partnering with Lot Service Providers as facilitators in the Initiative. Once complete, all data will be aggregated and analyzed, and findings will be presented to participating dealers. DCMO will pay all costs associated with the study and data correlation.

