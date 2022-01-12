ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize

By Joe Millitzer, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fv9yZ_0djncnDl00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KTVI ) – Anheuser-Busch is borrowing an idea from Willy Wonka with their new “Live Like a King” sweepstakes. The company is placing 10,000 golden cans of beer (instead of tickets) in specially marked packs across the United States. Anyone who finds a golden can — or makes one — will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.

‘How long after contracting COVID-19 can I get it again?’ and other reinfection questions answered

Yes, there are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes: Fans can randomly find a golden Budweiser can and snap a photo, or simply go to the brewer’s website and print a golden can . Those choosing the latter option can then wrap the image around an actual can and take a picture.

Now comes the important part. Entrants must post a picture of the can to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tagging @budweiserusa and using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes.

Entries will be accepted between January 10 and February 20, 2022.

Anheuser-Busch will hold a random drawing to choose the winner on “or about” February 21, 2022 , according to the official rules. The winner will then be notified via direct message on social media, from which time they will have 48 hours to respond and accept the prize.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls surveying company celebrates 100 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls surveying company is celebrating 100 years with the addition of the latest painted horse to its property. Corlett, Probst and Boyd is a surveying and engineering company with experience in design of water supply and distribution systems, wastewater collection and treatment systems, and paving and drainage improvements. The […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budweiser#Hashtags#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#St Louis#Ktvi#Anheuser Busch#Texomashomepage Com
WMBF

$1M quest: Budweiser channels Willy Wonka in nationwide contest for golden beer can

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It may not be the chocolate factory but Budweiser has launched the nationwide Willy Wonka-style contest with a $1 million payout. Anheuser-Busch has scattered 10,000 golden beer cans in specially-marked cases around the country. If you find one of those lucky cans, you can enter the Live a King Sweepstakes for the chance to win $1 million.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Y105

Budweiser Brings Back Golden Can Sweepstakes

Anhueser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest contest. Just like finding a golden ticket, you need to find a golden beer can. Budweiser has crammed 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States for their "LIVE LIKE A KING" contest. Everyone who finds one is eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post a picture.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
dotesports.com

Where to buy a MrBeast Burger

MrBeast is known for his outlandish YouTube videos ranging from intense challenges like being buried alive to buying entire car lots and giving them away for free. He consistently outdoes himself with new acts of charity or challenges that accumulate millions of views. MrBeast recently expanded into the food industry...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Crystal Pepsi Is Back, But With A Catch

It's been 30 years since Crystal Pepsi was first released to the masses. To celebrate the legendary milestone, Pepsi has decided to bring back the crystal-clear concoction, with a slight catch. Tuesday, the soda-maker announced a new marketing campaign celebrating the three-decade existence of Crystal Pepsi by throwing it back to 1992.
FOOD & DRINKS
hotnewhiphop.com

Beer Company Pabst Blue Ribbon Apologizes For "Try Eating Ass" Tweet

The start of a New Year typically means the beginning of some sort of health change, whether that's changing dietary habits or cutting alcohol out. For Pabst Blue Ribbon, that meant urging consumers to leap into their own vices in spite of the "Dry January" -- a campaign created to encourage people to stay alcohol-free for the first month of the year.
DRINKS
leedaily.com

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $522M; 4 Winning Tickets Claim Million-Dollar Prizes

The Powerball jackpot has reached over a half-billion dollars following no one winning on Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing will be an expected amount of $522 million with a cash option of $371.5 million. Although, there are 4 new millionaires...
LOTTERY
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
MySanAntonio

Chipotle will sell its own plant-based chorizo across the U.S.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will begin selling its own plant-based chorizo nationwide after a trial run earlier this year, eschewing the plant-based meat makers that have partnered with other restaurant companies. The meat alternative - created in-house and made with pea protein, olive oil and spices - will be sold in...
RESTAURANTS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy