Twin Falls, ID

Road Work: Shoshone Street South at Railroad Crossing (Jan13)

By Benito Baeza
 1 day ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work crews will be doing maintenance to the railroad crossing at Shoshone Street in Twin Falls on Thursday (Jan. 13). Drivers will need to watch for workers as they work on the railroad crossing during...

Twin Falls City Warns of Utilities Scam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Scammers are calling Twin Falls residents claiming to be with the city utility department wanting payment or services will be shut off. According to the City of Twin Falls, the scammers are telling people they are officials with the city and attempt to get personal information and ask for payment to prevent utilities from being turned off. The city reminds people that the Twin Falls Utility Services Department only handles water, wastewater, garbage, and recycling services, all other utilities are handled by other companies. Power is provided by Idaho Power Company and gas is a service of Intermountain Gas.
TWIN FALLS, ID
WATCH: Idaho Driver Demonstrates Worst Way to Drive on Ice

This video below of an Idaho driver in Post Falls showcases the perfect example of what not to do if you hit a patch of ice. It’s safe to say that ice doesn’t care whether you have four-wheel drive, two-wheel drive, or drive the biggest 4x4 on the block. If you’re going to slide, it’s going to happen but there are a few things you can do to try and safely regain control.
POST FALLS, ID
Slow Down or Ticket: 4 Speed Traps to be Aware of Around Twin Falls

Every state has them, heck every town has them. It doesn't matter where you drive to it is inevitable you will come across one eventually. The term may not sit well with law enforcement, but speed traps are a thing, and the Twin Falls area and Magic Valley have a decent amount of them. Within the first week of living here, I was caught in one, and it is because of that that every resident of the area should be aware of where some are. They can be avoided by just going the speed limit, but if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself just a tad over the speed limit, here are a few places it may cost you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Scholarships Available from Twin Falls County Prosecutor

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office is offering graduating students scholarships for the upcoming year. Prosecutor Grant Loebs announced his office is accepting applications for the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is available to any graduating high school seniors within Twin Falls County. "I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving TwinFalls County student, and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs," said Loebs in a prepared statement. Part of the application must include an essay on: "What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?" A full-tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Second and Third place winners will get a one-semester tuition scholarship to CSI. Interested high school students can pick up an application at any Twin Falls County high school or the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The deadline to file is March 1, 2022. If you have any questions call 208-736-4020.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Creek Trail 130 Mi From Twin Falls Is An Off-Roader’s Playground

For those that enjoy off-roading in Idaho, a desert creek loop trail northwest of Twin Falls might be the crown jewel of the entire state. Have you ever been to Sinker Creek?. Idaho and off-road adventures go together like eggs and bacon. There is so much pristine, untouched backcountry in the state, which puts Idaho in a league of its own. To locate and experience some of these truly unexplored, natural adventures, owning an off-road vehicle is a must.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an elk that fell into a window well in just two days. Beginning on January 7, conservation officers got a call about a cow elk that had a disk around its neck. The animal was found with a large herd elk making it difficult for officers to get to it and remove the object; the elk will be monitored in the next few weeks. Another call reported a bull elk that had bailing twine wrapped around its antlers, which was left alone as they'll fall off eventually. Another bull elk got caught in a horse halter and lead rope. The elk was shot with a dart so officers could safely remove the items. The lasts call involved a cow elk that fell into a window well and couldn't get out on her own. After several hours of work by conservation officers and the homeowner, the animal was removed safely. In past years elk have gotten caught in various items around residential areas, including swing sets. One year an elk fell into the basement of a home in the Wood River Valley.
HAILEY, ID
Will Wearing Masks Become Mandatory in Idaho Due To Omicron?

It use to be growing up, that if someone wore a mask over their face, it was assumed they were up to no good or potentially robbing a place. To wear one on an airplane was seen as a red flag and drew attention. It use to be against the law to enter a bank with a mask on, but it has become a rule in the last couple of years to wear one to enter certain locations, especially if you aren't vaccinated. As COVID numbers begin to rise again and the Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, should wearing a mask be mandatory everywhere?
IDAHO STATE
7 Simple Ways You Can Tell if Someone is New to Idaho

Like it or not, Idaho is a melting pot of people from all over the country, and the world. I like to think that I fit in seamlessly with everyone else here, even though I'm from Utah. I've had more than a decade to acclimate myself and learn the ways of the Idahoan, except with finger steaks, I don't get their popularity.
IDAHO STATE
Lane Closures to Continue in January on I-84 Between Twin Falls and Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests on the interstate pavement between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through the month of January as plans are made to add more lanes of travel. The Idaho Transportation Department said contractors will continue to take samples of the existing pavement on Interstate 84 that will require single-lane closures at times. Only one lane of I-84 will be closed while crews are taking samples between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will work on two miles sections. The sampling is being done for a future project to add an extra lane each way between the Jerome and Twin Falls exits to increase capacity for future growth. ITD said traffic is expected to increase greatly in the next 20 years. Public meetings will be held this summer on the proposed project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Correction Looking for Walk-away Inmate

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are looking for a reentry center resident who walked away from his job site early Sunday morning in Nampa. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, 37-year-old Michael Adam Curtis was last seen at around 8 a.m. Sunday at his job site in Nampa. He is a resident of the Nampa Community Reentry Center. Curtis has a criminal history in the Treasure Valley of forgery, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary. IDOC said Curtis would have been up for consideration of parole in March this year and his sentence was going to be discharged in 2026. If you have any information on Curtis call 911 or your local law enforcement.
NAMPA, ID
Perrine Bridge Inspections This Weekend (Jan. 7 & 8)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho Transportation Department crews will be out on the Perrine Bridge for regular inspections that will slow traffic down this weekend. Inspections will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 7) and continue at 9 a.m. Sunday; all work will end at 3 p.m. Inspection crews will use a variety of tools to inspect the bridge including a drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the specialized under-bridge inspection truck (UBIT) that allows crews to inspect the underbelly. Crews will also walk the archway underneath. "Short duration (15 minute) single lane closures will occur each day in the left northbound lane to allow workers to access and exit the lower half of the structure. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in either direction Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 while crew members utilize the inspection truck," said the agency. The UBIT will be used during non-peak hours of traffic to reduce congestion. ITD said may want to find an alternate route during the inspection if they can. BASE jumping will also be impacted while crews are on the bridge. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” said ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower in a prepared statement. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.”
TWIN FALLS, ID
Track Work Will Delay Traffic on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Repairs to a railroad crossing in Jerome County will delay traffic this week. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews are expected to begin repairs on Wednesday or Thursday this week on the crossing near 300 S Road. The repairs will reduce traffic on U.S. Highway 93 down to one lane near the crossing. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic and signs will be put in place to warn drivers. Repairs shouldn't take more than a day, according to ITD. The work is being coordinated with the Eastern Idaho Railroad.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Road Closed to Ritter Island, Thousand Springs Power Plant

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-The road to Ritter Island along the Snake River will be closed until the middle of March as the power plant in areas is having upgrades done. Idaho Power announced the work to the Thousand Springs Power Plant means the roadway down into the canyon will be closed, cutting off access to Ritter Island, part of the Thousands Springs State Park. Idaho Power also operates a public park around the power plant which has been generating electricity since 1912. According to the company, the Thousand Springs Plant has three generators that produce 6,800 kilowatts of electricity. Work is being done on the power plant's switchyard.
HAGERMAN, ID
Seasonal South Hills Road Closures Begin Jan. 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will close for several months to protect wintering deer and habitat for sage-grouse. The Bureau of Land Management announced the seasonal closures for Dry Creek, Dry Gultch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs, and North Cottonwood Creek will begin on January 16 and go to March 15. The areas will prohibit the use of motorized travel including electrified bicycles, non-motorized travel will be allowed. “Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is important to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” Only people specifically allowed to travel in the area with motorized vehicles and law enforcement.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Staying Warm in Idaho this Winter Could Come at a Big Cost

The cold weather is here and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. With the winter comes a few extra responsibilities such as shoveling snow, buying firewood, keeping the house warm, and other maintenance on cars and the house. Keeping the house warm is a top priority, especially for those that have children or elder people living with them, but it can come at a big cost as well.
IDAHO STATE
School Closures and Delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Snow and slush have created bad driving conditions, prompting Southern Idaho school districts to cancel classes on Thursday. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022. We'll keep this list up to date as more schools contact us to cancel classes. School Closures and Delays:...
WENDELL, ID
