Evers Announces $5 Million Investment in Meat Talent Development

New round of funding supports TheMathCompany’s mission to help Fortune 500 enterprises strengthen data and AI capabilities. TheMathCompany, a global data analytics and data engineering firm that partners with companies to enhance their analytics capabilities, today announced that it has secured $50 million in investments. The round of funding was led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specializes in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses. Existing investor, Arihant Patni, also participated in this round. The minority investment will accelerate TheMathCompany’s expansion in the US and EU markets, as well as enhance its next-generation, proprietary platform, Co.dx, which drives value for businesses through analytics at speed and scale.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO