ALERT: Idaho Could Eliminate Property Tax

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office is offering graduating students scholarships for the upcoming year. Prosecutor Grant Loebs announced his office is accepting applications for the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is available to any graduating high school seniors within Twin Falls County. "I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving TwinFalls County student, and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs," said Loebs in a prepared statement. Part of the application must include an essay on: "What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?" A full-tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Second and Third place winners will get a one-semester tuition scholarship to CSI. Interested high school students can pick up an application at any Twin Falls County high school or the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The deadline to file is March 1, 2022. If you have any questions call 208-736-4020.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO