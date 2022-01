The US government announced Wednesday it will auction more than 480,000 acres off the coasts of New York and New Jersey to build wind farms as part of its campaign to supply renewable energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. The auction comes after the state governments of New York and New Jersey announced plans to install 16 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2035, the largest such commitment in the country, the Interior Department said.

