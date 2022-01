Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.

