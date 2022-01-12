Mayhem & Destruction after Franklin Shootings
To say it was a busy night for police officers with the Franklin Police Department might be the understatement of the year. They ended up responding to two scenes where shots had been fired, and they found a 43-year-old man dead in a home.
According to Chief Morris Beverly, there were two shooting incidents that happened last night into this morning.
The first scene officers responded to was near Iberia and Cayce Streets where officers found an overturned vehicle and a 19-year-old man who had been shot.
Next officers were called out at around 2 o'clock this morning to James Street. They saw that someone had shot up a home, and that's where they found a 43-year-old man dead inside that home. Chief Beverly says several shots had been fired in the direction of that home.
The victim of the first shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment. No names in either shooting scene are being released right now. Detectives are investigating, but they are hoping that someone who has information will tell them by calling 337-828-1716.
