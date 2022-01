Patch 12.1 focused mainly on adjustments to some of the more problematic Augments (Ascension, Stand United, Cybernetic Implants, and Sunfire Board being some of the biggest offenders), with only some small adjustments to units and traits. While there were also some massive changes to overtuned items as well (Morellonomicon needed a nerf, Guardian Angel was probably a bit over-nerfed) the overall strength of champions did not change significantly. As a result, a lot of the strongest comps remain at the top of this tier list, with a few rising up or falling down in the A and B tiers.

