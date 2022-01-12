ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. and N.Y. announce joint offshore wind program

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
New Jersey Monitor
 1 day ago
Nearly one half million acres off the shores of New Jersey and New York will be auctioned next month in an effort to generate more clean energy.

The wind energy auction for six lease areas in the offshore area known as the New York Bight will take place on Feb. 23, and will be one of the largest in the nation’s history, according to the U.S. Department of Interior.

“We’re further cementing the region, not just in terms of clean energy, but as a domestic supply chain for offshore wind generation and manufacturing, which is a game changer in and of itself,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday in a call joined by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

New York and New Jersey hope to generate a combined 16 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035. The Biden administration has committed to generating 30 gigawatts nationwide by 2030.

“We are at an inflection point for domestic offshore wind energy and development. We must seize this moment, and we must do it together,” Haaland said.

The closest lease area to New Jersey will be roughly 20 nautical miles away. (Source: Department of the Interior)

Officials didn’t say what the target completion date is, but estimate the wind farms will produce up to 7 gigawatts of energy for New Jersey and New York. That amount could power nearly 2 million homes.

The new wind turbines, in six different locations across the 480,000 acres, will be roughly 27 nautical miles off the coast of New Jersey, and about 20 nautical miles away from the New York coast, according to a press release from the Department of Interior.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler applauded the state leaders’ commitments to the projects, and pointed to the union jobs these investments will create.

“Offshore wind is an opportunity to build a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workforce. It’s our chance to show fighting climate change and creating good paying, overwhelmingly, as I said, union jobs — those aren’t at odds with each other. In fact, they go hand in hand,” Murphy said.

Since taking office, Murphy has ramped up support for the wind sector as part of his goal of combating climate change. The New Jersey Wind Port project broke ground in September, which will bring thousands of jobs to the 200-acre project and is expected to be completed in 2023.

America ??1
1d ago

nice so when they leak oil it will go into the water great idea. when the composite material breaks down it will go into the water.

New Jersey Monitor

Legislation requiring anti-choking devices in schools draws doctors’ concern

Devices touted to be a revolutionary new tool to stop people from choking look like little plastic plungers — one inventor said he was inspired to make his version of portable anti-choking devices after a shopping trip to Home Depot. Their inventors claim the devices have saved hundreds of lives. One contends they are safer and […] The post Legislation requiring anti-choking devices in schools draws doctors’ concern appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

Bill to protect dairy farms advances in N.J. Assembly

A New Jersey Assembly panel advanced a bill Monday intended to help the state’s struggling dairy farmers as they face sagging milk prices, soaring operating costs, and pandemic stresses. Under legislation approved by the Assembly Agriculture Committee, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture would reimburse dairy farmers for the annual premiums they pay to participate […] The post Bill to protect dairy farms advances in N.J. Assembly appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey Monitor

Comptroller finds improved oversight of tax incentive programs

The state agency that administers New Jersey’s tax incentive programs has largely improved its oversight of companies that receive billions of dollars in state tax breaks since the state Comptroller’s Office identified deficiencies three years ago, a new comptroller’s report found. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has made progress in verifying that businesses retain […] The post Comptroller finds improved oversight of tax incentive programs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
INCOME TAX
New Jersey Monitor

Trailblazing scholar heads to the N.J. Assembly with eye on public access

Sadaf Jaffer is used to being first. She was the first South Asian woman to serve as a mayor in New Jersey, and the first Muslim woman to serve as a mayor in the United States. When she gets sworn in next week as one of the newest members of the New Jersey Assembly, she […] The post Trailblazing scholar heads to the N.J. Assembly with eye on public access appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Lawmakers turn to retired teachers as remote learning returns to some schools

An Assembly panel unanimously advanced a measure Monday that would allow retired teachers and some professional educational staff to temporarily return to work without impacting the status of their pensions. The panel’s action comes as school districts nationwide are facing a return to remote learning because of staffing issues related to COVID-19 infections. A surge […] The post Lawmakers turn to retired teachers as remote learning returns to some schools appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Democrats’ coronation of Menendez Jr. is gross

The race to make sure Robert Menendez Jr. glides into the House of Representatives as Rep. Albio Sires’ successor is New Jersey politics at its worst. It’s been just four days since Sires announced he will retire at the end of his current term, and Menendez — the son of Sen. Bob Menendez, obvs — […] The post N.J. Democrats’ coronation of Menendez Jr. is gross appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications. But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New Jersey Monitor

Bill barring water, sewer shutoffs until March goes to Murphy’s desk

A bill that would bar water and sewer shutoffs until mid-March went to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk after winning approval in both chambers of the Legislature Monday. The measure, which cleared the Senate and Assembly in unanimous votes, would halt shutoffs until March 15, 2022. Municipal utilities would be barred from placing, selling, and enforcing […] The post Bill barring water, sewer shutoffs until March goes to Murphy’s desk appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Feds will help modernize N.J. unemployment system under new pilot program

New Jersey will be one of the first states to benefit from a federal government project to improve 50 embattled unemployment programs. The Claimant Experience Pilot will aim to design a new system providing “equitable and timely access to unemployment benefits for eligible workers, will rooting out identity theft and other fraud issues that have […] The post Feds will help modernize N.J. unemployment system under new pilot program appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ECONOMY
New Jersey Monitor

Court dismisses appeal filed by N.J. farmers housing workers in barns

The state Superior Court dismissed an appeal filed by 29 farm owners scolded by the Department of Community Affairs for housing workers in barns and other buildings typically used for storing farming equipment. The appeal centered around a letter the DCA sent to the secretary of the Department of Agriculture after the 29 farms were […] The post Court dismisses appeal filed by N.J. farmers housing workers in barns appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey Monitor

Measure to modernize state websites inches closer to final votes

A Senate budget panel will weigh a measure that seeks to remedy long-standing problems with New Jersey’s aging computer systems on Thursday. The bill, dubbed the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act, requires state departments, commissions, authorities, and a host of other public bodies annually develop a plan to modernize their public websites. “I think […] The post Measure to modernize state websites inches closer to final votes appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CELL PHONES
New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
