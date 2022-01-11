A CxO’s guide to network resilience: Understanding and mitigating impact of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks

Everything IT manages on a day-to-day basis has grown in size and complexity—more devices, more apps, more data, and more vendors. Many of the tasks related to daily operations are limiting important business innovations. In fact, 56% of IT leaders say they plan to outsource more, and of those who already do, 77% feel positive about their outsourcing relationship. Learn how HP’s lifecycle, manageability and security services manage the workload created by the decentralized and remote workplace, performing functional and tactical tasks, as well as offering strategic insight on everything from device usage to enterprise risk management.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO