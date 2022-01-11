2021 Data Breach Investigations Report

Just two days after we published our ‘Worst Healthcare Data Breaches of 2021” blog, reports came in on January 1st, 2022 that a Fort Lauderdale health care company was compromised by an attacker. Patient and employee personal identifiable information (PII) was exposed at Broward Health including names, addresses and even social security numbers and bank account information. The breach occurred back in October 2021, however, it’s reported that there is no sign of ‘misuse’ of this data as of now. Broward Health has taken action to strengthen their security after this incident including a company-wide password reset as well as implementing two-factor authentication – but is it enough?

GOOGLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO