CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago nurses say they will unite Thursday for a day of action to keep them, and you, safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Wednesday night, nurses at some hospitals in Chicago and across the country will unite in the day of action. They want safe staffing levels and protections on the job. De Mar spoke Wednesday night to a nurse who said she has been thinking about leaving the profession since the start of the pandemic. Illinois continues to set records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Coronavirus-related deaths are...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO