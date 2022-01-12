ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ye Headed To Russia For Sunday Service, Will Meet Vladimir Putin

BET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is headed to Russia and is taking his Sunday Service with him. According to Billboard, Ye will also be meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The Donda rapper’s Sunday Service will mark his first ever show in Russia. There is not a set date...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

MOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening. Most Russians aren’t buying it. Domestic...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kanye
Washington Post

Kazakhstan reminds Putin what he really needs to fear

Evgeny Finkel is an associate professor of International Affairs at Johns Hopkins University. Janetta Azarieva is a researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Yitzhak Brudny is the Jay and Leonie Darwin chair in Russian studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Russia Doesn’t Have the Demographics for War

As Russia spent much of 2021 amassing troops on its Ukrainian border, an important headline almost escaped notice. While Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Ukraine, Russia suffered its largest natural population decline since World War II, losing 997,000 people in the yearlong period between October 2020 and September 2021. Although coronavirus casualties in Russia were severe—and probably highly underreported—this wasn’t a one-time anomaly. Instead, it was the opening shot of a longer-term trend that will manifest in earnest over the next decade. Russia is about to enter a prolonged and painful period of demographic decline at home—complicating its expansionist ambitions abroad.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Olympics#Sunday Service#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin ‘planning Ukraine blitzkrieg & nuclear blackmail on the West to re-create USSR’, leaked dossier claims

VLADIMIR Putin is reportedly planning a "blitzkrieg" against Ukraine and "nuclear blackmail" on the West as part of a plot to re-create the USSR, a leaked dossier claims. The papers - reportedly from Ukrainian intelligence - warn that Moscow will attempt to use peace talks with the US as a façade for "large scale military preparations" around Ukraine's border.
POLITICS
Washington Times

What does America stand to gain by surrounding Russia with missiles?

In the wake of the Dec. 31 phone call between Presidents Biden and Putin, two very different perceptions of reality were brought into conflict which we can only pray will be resolved in the coming days and weeks of meetings between both sides. Where one side sees itself committed to...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Putin, Erdogan Pledge To Boost Russia-Turkey Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have vowed to boost ties, both sides said. In a phone call, Putin and Erdogan "reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey,' the Kremlin said on January 2.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

What is Vladimir Putin afraid of?

Vladimir Putin’s warnings to NATO to retreat from Russia’s borders expose his fear of failure, both in Ukraine and domestically. Contrary to what he says, Putin is not afraid of a NATO invasion of Russia. Nor does he fear Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory or against Russian speakers in Ukraine. His core fear is that an independent Ukraine and a NATO umbrella for regional security will expose the failure of the Russian state and precipitate the collapse of his corrupt authoritarian regime. And paradoxically, another attack on Ukraine will accelerate that process.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy