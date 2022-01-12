Alexandria Police Department Makes Arrest in Hit and Run

For Immediate Release: January 12, 2022

ALEXANDRIA, VA. – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in a hit and run that occurred last month involving Alexandria City firefighters.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. on December 24, 2021, in the 300 block of South Reynolds Street. Firefighters were in the area in response to an unrelated call for service. While they were loading equipment onto their fire truck, a dark colored vehicle struck two firefighters and part of the truck. The driver of the dark colored vehicle did not stop and sped away from the scene. Both firefighters were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were released the same day.

With the assistance of Fairfax County Police Department, the suspect was located and arrested.

The suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile male, a resident of Falls Church, Virginia and he is charged with two counts of felony hit and run. Juvenile identities are not publicly disclosed as per Commonwealth State Law.

