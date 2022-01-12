ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Toddler among 17 dead in Bronx fire as final victims ID'd

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOw3f_0djnOi5g00
Apartment Building Fire People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was among the 17 people killed in a Bronx high-rise apartment building fire, police confirmed Wednesday.

New York City police released the names and ages of final three victims identified after Sunday's deadly blaze: Isatou Jabbie, 31 and her husband Hagi Jawara, 47, and 2-year-old Ousmane Konteh, who is the youngest victim.

The eight children who died in the fire range in age from 2 to 12. The oldest among the victims was a 50-year-old woman.

Many of the victims are immigrants from the same area of Gambia and several families suffered multiple deaths. Five members of one family died while trying to escape through the smoke from a high floor.

At least a dozen of those who perished worshipped at the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque. Funeral services are expected in the next several days.

Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze. The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment and only spread as far as one adjacent hallway, but suffocating smoke spread throughout the building when a spring-loaded door failed to close behind the tenants fleeing the burning unit.

All of the people who died were killed by smoke.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bone found in submerged SUV belongs to Ohio mom who vanished with kids in 2002

AURORA, Ind. — A single bone found in the submerged SUV of an Ohio woman who vanished with her children in 2002 has been positively identified, authorities said. The leg bone found in Stephanie “Van” Nguyen’s green 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, which was pulled Oct. 14 from the Ohio River, has been identified through mitochondrial DNA as belonging to the missing mother. According to police in Delhi Township, where the case originated, the vehicle was located in the murky water in Aurora, Indiana.
AURORA, IN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade must stand trial, a court commissioner ordered Friday. Prosecutors have presented “ample” evidence to show Darrell Brooks Jr. probably committed felonies,...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa man wrestles gun away from thief in his driveway

TULSA, Okla. — Video captured the moment a south Tulsa man wrestled a gun away from a thief who was trying to steal from his truck. It all happened near 91st and Memorial. Curtis Sprague says he woke up early Sunday morning, when his ring doorbell alerted him of motion detected in his driveway. He picked up his phone, looked at the camera, and saw someone going through the cars.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dog rescued 7 days after landslide

SEATTLE, Wash. — A dog that had been trapped in the rubble of a home destroyed by a landslide has been rescued and is back with its family. James Fritts and a relative stopped by his property to collect belongings from the wreckage of Fritts’ Seattle home. That’s when they heard a whimper.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: SC woman sentenced to 2 years for misusing $1.2M in COVID-19 funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraud relating to $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds. Bridgett Dorsey, 39, of Blythewood, pleaded guilty on Thursday to fraudulently obtaining the money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and committing tax fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy