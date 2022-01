“The level of band we are, everything we do is to make a living. We’ve not had a massive hit, so we’re very much like, ‘Let’s do another record – I can afford to still be in a band.” So Twin Atlantic frontman Sam McTrusty told NME last year backstage at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival, a homecoming for an act who themselves itself in limbo. 2020’s ‘POWER’, their fifth album, represented an overt stab at finding that “massive hit” via overproduced synth-pop – something they could dine out on for years to come. And yet our interview found McTrusty, now a member down following last year’s departure of drummer Craig Kneale, about to play the mid-card at the band’s hometown festival.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO