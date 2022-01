If you know a kid that's totally obsessed with dinosaurs, we have the PERFECT event for them!. Hawkeye Downs Expo Hall in Cedar Rapids is getting set to host a whole bunch of life-size dinosaurs later this month with a big event called Dinosaur Adventure. What is Dinosaur Adventure, exactly? Well, according to the official website, it's a "one of a kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars." The event is geared towards kids between 2 and 12, and they'll get to check out a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, a Velociraptor, and more!

