Twins to retire Jim Kaat's No. 36 on July 16

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs ﻿Jim Kaat﻿ prepares to take his place in Cooperstown among the greatest in baseball history, he'll also earn an enduring spot in the story of the Minnesota Twins when the club formally retires his uniform No. 36 during the 2022 season. The Twins announced Wednesday that...

kelo.com

Morning Sports Update: Jim Kaat, Skyforce, Chiefs, Gophers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Here are the early Thursday morning sports highlights. *The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 96-95 decision to the Agua Caliente Clippers in the last two possessions on last (Wednesday) night in Ontario, California. The Skyforce, now 2 and 2 went 2 and 1 on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MLB

Kaat talks joining Hall, dueling Koufax, more

In a recent phone interview with MLB.com, soon-to-be Hall of Famer Jim Kaat answered questions on a wide range of topics about his 25-year playing career. He also spoke about how proud he is to be enshrined in Cooperstown this summer, following his election to the Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee.
MLB
MLB

Morneau was magic after crucial chat in '06

Ron Gardenhire wanted a word. It was time for Justin Morneau to listen. The Twins’ manager saw his 2006 club floundering below .500 in early June. He knew it was capable of better. So, too, was his young first baseman. Gardenhire pulled Morneau aside on June 7 to let...
MLB
MLB

Inbox: All things international, O's rebuild

It’s international week here at MLB Pipeline! With the start of a new international signing period coming Saturday, boy, do we have you covered. And when I say we, I mostly mean my esteemed colleague Jesse Sanchez. You can start with his what to know about the signing period...
MLB
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Arkansas baseball player, Rays bullpen catcher, dies 'unexpectedly' at 28

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 28, the team announced. The Rays drafted Ramirez in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he spent 3 seasons in the Minor League System before being released. The Rays invited Ramirez to join the team’s staff in 2019. He’s been the bullpen catcher for the last 3 seasons.
MLB
Joe Mauer
Bert Blyleven
Kent Hrbek
Tony Oliva
Kirby Puckett
Juan Marichal
Brooks Robinson
Jackie Robinson
Rod Carew
Harmon Killebrew
Jim Kaat
blackchronicle.com

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa make Matt Snyder’s hypothetical ballot; A-Rod left out

As the late, great Tom Petty once sang, The Waiting is the hardest part. I first visited the Baseball Hall of Fame when I was 8 years old. Each of the three Snyder kids got to pick out something from the gift shop. I got Hall of Fame baseball cards. I can still picture the cards of John McGraw, Joe McGinnity and the like up to the true early titans like Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner. I continued on in attempting to collect as much information about Hall of Famers as possible throughout my childhood. I made all-time teams for the likes of the Cubs, Red Sox, Giants, Pirates, Reds, etc. on Nintendo’s immortal Baseball Stars. After I saw “Soul of the Game” on HBO, I became obsessed with learning about the Negro Leagues greats like Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. I read everything I could find on Jackie Robinson, who has become my baseball version of a hero.
MLB
FanSided

5 trades Braves can make once the lockout ends

The Atlanta Braves are looking to get out of the MLB lockout and defend their World Series championship. However, they may need to make some changes before the season starts. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series win since 1995 after beating the Houston Astros back in October. It was a celebration for the city of Atlanta, which hasn’t had a championship since that Braves win. Since then, there have been a lot of disappointing Hawks teams, a Falcons team that blew a historic lead in the Super Bowl, and a hockey team that literally left the city entirely.
MLB
CBS Sports

How Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, others can still make Hall of Fame if they fall short in last year on ballot

This is the 10th and final voting cycle on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot for a trio of controversial Hall of Fame candidates who have gotten pretty close to induction, trickling down to a fourth who hasn't. As things are currently tracking, it looks like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling will fall short of the 75-percent threshold required for induction into the Hall. Sammy Sosa is also in his 10th year, though he hasn't even gotten to 20 percent.
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
Minnesota Twins
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
The Desert Sun

Column: Ten baseball players not in Hall of Fame but worthy of high praise

There have been 19,969 men to play Major League Baseball. Only 263 have made it into the Hall of Fame. There are players who are not in the Hall of Fame – and likely will not be anytime in the future – but their significant singular achievements are more than worthy of their special place in baseball history. It’s the Hall of Significant Achievement.
NFL
CBS Boston

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
MLB
FanSided

5 worst contracts in modern Los Angeles Dodgers history

When the Los Angeles Dodgers spend big bucks, they typically know what they’re doing. That’s what makes their expensive failures so glaring — and so out of character they can almost be a little bit funny. What are the top pitfalls of free agency, after all? Splurging...
MLB

