The Washington Wizards got the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but it appears to have come at a cost. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wizards teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a heated physical altercation at halftime of the game. Harrell was reportedly upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on one of the final sequences of the first half. The two players exchanged words, and it then escalated to Caldwell-Pope and Harrell throwing punches at each other. Charanias adds that none of the punches connected though and that teammates then separated the two.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO