Premier League

Report: Manchester United Negotiating Fee For Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria

By Damon Carr
 1 day ago

New reports suggest that Manchester United are now in negotiations with Borussia Monchengladbach over a fee for Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder has been linked to both Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks.

The Reds were reported by German outlet BILD Sport to be favourites to sign Zakaria on a free transfer.

IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage

Other clubs that were said be interested in Zakaria were Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

However, it looks to be that Manchester United will be the ones to snap up the Swiss international. According to reports, via Simon Dobson, the Premier League side are now negotiating a fee with Monchengladbach to sign Zakaria this window.

Altough the source isn't named, expect the news to break very soon...

Author Verdict

I am personally surprised Liverpool are not all over this deal with such a low fee. The Reds are certainly looking for midfielers, but it seems like they really are waiting for Summer.

  Mohamed Salah Contract: Why Are FSG Not Giving The Egyptian King What He Wants?

