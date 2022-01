Sneap has since commented on the band’s decision to move on without him in a new statement which he issued to Blabbermouth.net. He stated:. “Rob called me last Monday and said they wanted to move on as a four-piece, which I find incredibly disappointing after this amount of time but I respect his decision as they obviously have a vision how they want this to play out. This always was a temporary situation, and like I’ve said before, I’ll always help the band any way I can, and that applies going forward also.

