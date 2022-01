The Ocean have announced that they have been forced to cancel their European tour that was scheduled to kick off tonight (January 7th) in Germany, due to Covid restrictions. They had this to say, "As most of you might have noticed, the world f***en sucks these days, and to contribute our own share to this great contemporary global suckfest, we see no other option but to cancel our upcoming tour.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO