Phil Dowson will be promoted from Northampton’s forwards coach to director of rugby when Chris Boyd leaves at the end of the season, the club have announced.Boyd is to return to his native New Zealand but will become an advisor to Saints in a remote role that will also include some visits to the east midlands.Completing the reshuffle to the management at Franklin’s Gardens is Sam Vesty’s elevation to head coach, having been responsible for the attack.“I have absolutely loved my time in Northampton but it’s time to return home,” Boyd said.“Since our arrival in 2018, Linda and I...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO