Income Tax

Taxpayer Advocate Warns Of Tax Refund Delays, IRS Buried In Paper

By Ashlea Ebeling
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Excessive delays in processing tax returns and tax refunds ranks as the No. 1 most serious problem facing taxpayers, according to National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins’ annual report to Congress released today. It was tough last year, and it looks like it’s going to be tough this year,...

