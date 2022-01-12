ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Webb Simpson looks to atone for missing 3 favorite events

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Webb Simpson could have waited another week to start his new year. Instead, he chose to fly out...

localnews8.com

Related
The Independent

Webb Simpson eyeing Ryder Cup return after winless 2021

Webb Simpson hopes a long journey will pay dividends in the shape of an overdue Sony Open victory as he targets a Ryder Cup return.Simpson has finished fourth, third and fourth in his last three starts at Waialae Country Club, although he comes into the event without the benefit of starting the year in the previous week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.That tournament is reserved for winners on the PGA Tour in the preceding season and Simpson failed to add to his seven tour titles in 2021, recording five top 10s in 21 starts as he battled Covid-19 and a neck...
GOLF
Gwinnett Daily Post

Webb Simpson healthy, focused on rebound from 'letdown year'

Webb Simpson is confident he's on the verge of a rebound in 2022 after finishing with his lowest year-end world ranking in four years. Simpson hasn't won since the RBC Heritage in June 2020. It was his second win on the PGA Tour that season, adding to his title in Phoenix, and it elevated Simpson to a career-best fourth in the Official World Golf ranking.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Sony Open fantasy golf rankings, picks, lineups, sleepers: Back Cameron Smith, fade Webb Simpson

The PGA Tour's swing through Hawaii wraps up this week when the 2022 Sony Open tees off Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Some of the big names from last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua are taking the week off, but not winner Cameron Smith. The Australian shot a final-round 65 in Maui to go a PGA-record 34-under par and win by one stroke. Smith moved into the top 10 in the world rankings, and he won this event two years ago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Smith as the 10-1 favorite in its latest 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii golf odds. Among the other top contenders in the 2022 Sony Open field include Webb Simpson (16-1), Sungjae Im (16-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (18-1).
HONOLULU, HI
golfmonthly.com

Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?

Check out the clubs being used by Webb Simpson. Aside from an Odyssey putter, the American has a full set of Titleist clubs in the bag and has been with the brand many years now. Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?. Driver. Titleist TS3. For many years he had...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Pga Tour
firstsportz.com

“Battling flu, Covid, neck injury” – Webb Simpson recalls a frustrating year

USA’s Webb Simpson reckoned that 2021 was a frustrating year on the PGA Tour. “From neck injury to catching COVID-19, the 36-year-old’s journey was nothing less than a roller-coaster last year. “Battling flu, Covid, neck injury,” he remembered on Tuesday to reporters. “I feel like that crept...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'My best golf is ahead of me': Webb Simpson confident he'll rebound from poor 2021 marred by illness and injury

Webb Simpson is in an ideal place to put a poor 2021 behind him. “I love it here,” Simpson said Tuesday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he’ll make his 2022 debut in the Sony Open. “I have great memories here. And it is a golf course that if I put top five favorite courses for me and my game, this would be one of them.
HONOLULU, HI
golfmagic.com

Webb Simpson: I dream of being Ryder Cup captain one day

Webb Simpson could have counted himself very unlucky not to have been picked for the Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. That being said, only divine intervention could have stopped that trailblazing side of Americans who were simply too good. Yet Simpson, 36, has detailed his dissapointment at watching the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Getting passed over for Ryder Cup has Webb Simpson motivated for a repeat of his great 2020

Webb Simpson honestly did not know how the 2021 Ryder Cup week was going to be for him. Badly wanting to play on his fourth U.S. team at Whistling Straits last September, and get his first American win, he’d made early noise at making the squad with two wins in 2020. But his game wobbled at times in 2021, and when Steve Stricker made his six captain’s picks, Simpson was the man with his nose pressed to the glass, on the outside looking in.
GOLF
