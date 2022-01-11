Artemis Accords

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am not sure about 'official'. The only person that I have heard say that Russia was insulted that they were only asked to provide the airlock is you. Russia was not interested in Gateway as far back as 2018. woods170 is correct in saying that Russia was not interested in...

AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
NASASpaceFlight.com

China launches Long March 2D with Shiyan-13 to start busy year

China successfully kicked off 2022 with the launch of the classified Shiyan-13 payload from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center (TSLC) aboard a Chang Zheng 2D (internationally called the Long March 2D). The launch occurred at 10:35 AM local time (02:35 UTC) on January 17 with the Shiyan-13 payload inserted into...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SIMONA program - an Italian version of Sea Launch

Apparently Italy plans to convert old aircraft carrier to maritime launch platform:. Official renders of complete SIMONA program system (for maritime launch platform). Italian Navy Garibaldi C551 aircraft carrier will be converted as a naval satellite launch platform and making the acquisition of a strategic and independent national access to the space.
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Orlan
TheConversationAU

Russia and the West are at a stalemate over Ukraine. Is Putin's endgame now war?

The flurry of diplomatic activity last week over Russia’s latest military buildup near Ukraine ended, as expected, with no breakthrough agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a “dead end”. Washington was hoping the talks between Russia and the United States and its NATO allies, which took place in three different European cities, would de-escalate the crisis along Ukraine’s border and lead to a diplomatic solution. But the stalemate shows how differently the Putin and Biden administrations interpret the security situation on Europe’s periphery. For the US, Russia’s determination to act as a spoiler stems from a petulant unhappiness with the post-Soviet...
AFP

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
Reuters

Finland not negotiating about NATO membership, foreign minister says

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ......
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA's Artemis Program Updates and Discussion Thread 3

That's an interesting point that I had not considered. If Congress reallocated the $5 billion/yr from SLS/Orion and Gateway to SpaceX, then we could have a real Moon program with a continuously-manned moonbase and (let's say) six crewed flights a year with a crew of 20 and and 20 t of cargo, and six one-way cargo flights a year with 150 t of cargo. That's a whole bunch of money for SpaceX, but it enables an entire industry of high-profit valuable lunar exploration. The existing program puts four crew on the Moon for at most a month less than once a year.
FOX59

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory. It is posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis carries real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction, particularly in Europe. The refusal thus far by each side to climb down from what the other regards as unrealistic and maximalist demands has left the prospects for diplomacy in limbo.
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Assured access -can SpaceX be provider for more than one vehicle?

If SpaceX uses it's Starship as the primary vehicle and it's F9 as a secondary vehicle, could they not be utilized by NASA as two separate launch providers? If they maintain the F9 infrastructure and have a separate team that operates them apart from the Starship, couldn't they be treated as different launch providers within the same company and thereby provide access as a primary and secondary launch provider to NASA, thereby providing assured access?
NASASpaceFlight.com

Should Starship use sabatier-produced methane on Earth too?

Natural gas has already been produced on an industrial scale using the Sabatier process on Earth. It was used in North Dakota several years ago. However, it derived it's carbon from coal I think. This was back in the late 70's or early 80's when there was a shortage of natural gas. Deregulation of gas exploded drilling and thus this factory was abandoned.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Virgin Orbit launches mission STP-27VPB “Above the Clouds”

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne and its 747 carrier aircraft “Cosmic Girl” have launched the US Defense Department’s STP-27VPB mission along with three commercial satellites. The launch occurred on Thursday, January 13 at approximately 2:51 PM PST (22:51 UTC). Cosmic Girl took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port before flying out to the launch zone near the Channel Islands off the southern California coast.
