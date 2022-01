I am the owner of an elderly dog and I like giving advice on how to care for older dogs. As a dog ages, just like humans, their needs change. If you live in a busy household, you might not have noticed that your pet has slowed down a bit. There are a few simple things that you can do to make your dog more comfortable as he or she ages. Little tweaks to the daily routine will make a big difference. Taking these steps will hopefully cut down on trips to the vet and make sure your pet's later years are pleasant for everyone.

