Public Health

Omicron variant now accounting for 98% of new COVID-19 cases

By ABC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– The omicron variant now accounts for 98% of all new coronavirus...

Whit Johnson
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How it differs from Delta and other Covid variants

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa in November but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 110 countries to date, with the likes...
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
deseret.com

Scientists predict what happens next with the omicron variant

Multiple scientists and experts are weighing on what Americans should expect from the omicron variant of the coronavirus over the next few weeks. Dr. Stephen Goldstein, professor at the Eccles Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Utah, told Salon that cases will rise in the next few weeks to peak levels.
Americas
Coronavirus
deseret.com

Why some omicron variant symptoms mean you’re contagious

Showing symptoms from the coronavirus — as well as its variants like omicron — are a sign that your transmission potential is high, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Walensky recently spoke with NPR about the recent CDC guideline changes,...
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
