Munger pushed BABA shares higher in early Q4 2021. The stock market rallied into the end of 2021, but the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting caused selling last week. The minutes revealed a more hawkish discussion about reducing the central bank’s balance sheet in coordination with liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate. Beginning the reduction would move the Fed quantitative easing program to quantitative tightening as it will allow bonds that mature to roll off the balance sheet without replacing them.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO