No updates from Sarkaru Vaari Paata for this Sankranti

By Sharat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated films from Tollywood this year. The hype for this action entertainer is at an all-time high. Both Mahesh and Parasuram have confirmed that this film will present Mahesh in a vintage style. It...

ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
SheKnows

Christina Ricci Shares Rare Photo of Husband & Newborn Cleo In Heartwarming Tribute

Christina Ricci kept shocking us in 2021, between eloping and the birth of her baby girl. But she’s starting 2022 on an adorable note. On Jan 8, Ricci posted a heartwarming snapshot of her new husband Mark Hampton cradling their newborn Cleo. She posted it with the caption, “One month ago” and tagged Mark’s account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Ricci (@riccigrams) It’s been a minute since we got a Cleo update and we’re obsessed because she’s the absolute cutest baby. 2021 was a crazy year for Ricci, to put it lightly. In Aug, her and longtime...
Keerthy Suresh
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into dazzling butterfly Shinobu Kocho

TaiMun, a versatile cosplayer who hails from Italy, pulled off the perfect transformation into Insect Pillar Shinobu Kochu, the butterfly-themed swordswoman from the Demon Slayer Corps. Shinobu Kocho is perhaps the most popular supporting character in Demon Slayer, particularly among cosplayers. There’s something magnetic about her eerily calm demeanor, her...
Anime News Network

Bakemonogatari Manga Enters Final Stage

The official Twitter account for Oh! great's manga adaptation of NisiOisin's Bakemonogatari novels revealed on Tuesday that the manga is entering its final stage in 2022. The manga entered its climax in July 2019. The manga went on hiatus in July 2019 due to Oh! great's sudden illness, and it...
Popculture

'The Voice' Is Not Returning to NBC in January

Unfortunately, for fans of The Voice, the show will not be returning to TV this January. In fact, it may be some time before you get to see the coaches in action again. According to Fansided, Season 22 of The Voice won't be coming back until later this year. During...
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Yellowstone’s Prequel 1883 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Paramount?

Created by the Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883‘ is a prequel to the popular drama television series ‘Yellowstone.’ The western drama show centers upon the Dutton family who embark on a perilous journey to Montana in hopes of a better life. Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ who wish to learn more about the past of their favorite characters should definitely watch the show as it has several surprises in store for them. ‘1883’ stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Isabel May, and Marc Rissmann with memorable cameos by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks. In case you are excited to learn more about the highly anticipated series, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
womansday.com

Kevin Costner Is Starring In a New 'Yellowstone' Special on Paramount Plus

Believe it or not, the Yellowstone universe just got even bigger. First, viewers fell in love with the original drama about the dysfunctional Dutton family and their controversial ranch. Then the show's success spurred the launch of a Yellowstone podcast that explores the themes, characters, and music in the series. Around the same time, the Paramount Network released a prequel called 1883 with a star-studded cast of its own. Now, Kevin Costner is leading a special about the final episodes of Yellowstone's fourth season.
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, January 6

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 5 on Thursday, Jan. 6 hasn't moved since Wednesday, with Season 4 of Cobra Kai at No. 1, Stay Close at No. 2, The Witcher at No. 3, Don't Look Up at No. 4, and Queer Eye at No. 5, which is where it's been all week. Adam Sandler makes two appearances in today's ranking, with the football comedy The Longest Yard (jumping from No. 9 to No. 7) and the rom-com Just Go With It (No. 10). Also, the Ben Affleck movie The Town joins the list, representing Boston at No. 9.
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
Anime News Network

Singer, Voice Actress Shoko Nakagawa Hospitalized for Anaphylaxis

Nakagawa stated she went to hospital after throat swelling, body itching. Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer, performing the theme song for such anime as Gurren Lagann, Star Blazers 2199, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Punch Line, and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments.
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Legend of La Llorona (2022)

The Legend of La Llorona, 2022. Directed by Patricia Harris Seeley. Starring Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo, Danny Trejo, Zamia Fandiño, Josh Zaharia, Fernanda Aguilar, Nicolas Madrazo, Edgar Wuotto, and Angélica Lara. SYNOPSIS:. While vacationing in Mexico, a couple discovers their son’s disappearance is tied to a supernatural curse....
