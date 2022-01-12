No updates from Sarkaru Vaari Paata for this Sankranti

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 5 on Thursday, Jan. 6 hasn't moved since Wednesday, with Season 4 of Cobra Kai at No. 1, Stay Close at No. 2, The Witcher at No. 3, Don't Look Up at No. 4, and Queer Eye at No. 5, which is where it's been all week. Adam Sandler makes two appearances in today's ranking, with the football comedy The Longest Yard (jumping from No. 9 to No. 7) and the rom-com Just Go With It (No. 10). Also, the Ben Affleck movie The Town joins the list, representing Boston at No. 9.

