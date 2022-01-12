ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Hands Cecily Strong a Season of “SNL” Material, Adds Judge Jeanine Pirro to “The Five”

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News has done a tremendous favor to “Saturday Night Live” and Cecily Strong. The right wing conservative network has added wacko Judge Jeanine Pirro to its 5pm show called “The Five.”. Judge Jeanine, as she calls herself, is a sad replacement for Judge Andrew Napolitano,...

Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
Primetimer

Fox News won't miss a beat following Chris Wallace's departure because he was mostly appreciated by its haters

"The liberal Twitterverse celebrated Wallace’s defection Sunday, imagining that it would somehow injure Fox," says Jack Shafer. "Sure, Fox has a 24- to 72-hour period of bad publicity to deal with, but by next weekend there will be a replacement host for Wallace on Fox News Sunday and by February, few viewers will remember Wallace at all. Dedicated Fox-haters (you know who you are) think that if they only drive off the channel’s top advertisers with boycotts, edit together enough supercuts of Fox’s lowest programming, or hector Tucker Carlson one more time, the channel that Rupert Murdoch built will come toppling down. But Fox is too profitable and its owner too tenacious to surrender. It would be easier to rid the world of Microsoft Windows than it would be to eradicate Fox. Ordinarily, when one network nabs an anchor from another it’s as much about damaging a foe by blowing a hole in the rival’s lineup as it is about absorbing new talent. NBC poached Megyn Kelly, in part, to hurt Fox. CBS stole Katie Couric to ding NBC. But that media maxim doesn’t apply to Wallace. He was emblematic of Fox only for non-Fox viewers, who thought of him as a professional oasis in the Fox sewer. Most Fox viewers probably had little sense of who he was: He anchored a one-hour show once a week that finished fourth in the Sunday shows derby. He popped up occasionally to provide commentary on other Fox shows, but he was never a franchise face like O’Reilly, Carlson, Hannity or even Baier. By leaving Fox for a competitor, Wallace has picked the opportune time and the opportune place for his break. He emerges with most of his dignity intact and, we assume, a big wad of Zuckerbucks in his pocket. He will draw fresh eyes to CNN+. He will serve as a CNN+ recruitment tool, describing Wallace as their journalistic ideal. But until he finally opens up to “share his concerns” about Fox, he will go down in broadcast history as the man who lent his many talents, his expertise, his interviewing techniques and his good name to a corrupt media conglomerate. Wallace may have physically escaped the cult, but until he’s as level with us as he presses his interview subjects to be, he’ll remain an honorary member." ALSO: What's behind the Jake Tapper-Chris Wallace "feud"?
mediaite.com

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.
mediaite.com

Thumbs Up for Brian Kilmeade. Thumbs Down for Many of His Colleagues. A Bizarrely Epic Ted Cruz Meltdown. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022. That’s how Mediaite’s Colby Hall began this column about the Fox & Friends host’s comments Friday morning imploring the nation to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent agrees wholeheartedly with that sentiment.
Washington Post

Jesse Watters says the thing about Fox News that they’re not supposed to say

Jesse Watters’s career at Fox News blossomed when he started doing man-on-the-street segments that usually ran during Bill O’Reilly’s prime-time opinion show. Called “Watters’ World,” the bits were generally the sort of anti-Democrat shtick that often makes it on-air at the network. Before regularly appearing on camera, he was the producer responsible for a series of interviews in which presumed opponents of the political right were confronted in public by a camera and a microphone.
The Atlantic

Fox Hosts Knew—And Lied Anyway

According to right-wing media figures, the January 6 sacking of the Capitol that disrupted the counting of the 2020 electoral votes was “a false-flag operation.” It was just “politicians” having their “jobs disrupted for two hours.” It was “mostly peaceful.” It was a “setup,” or perhaps it was the work of “antifa,” but those who were arrested and prosecuted are definitely “political prisoners.” Whatever happened, whether it was just a few misguided tourists or an inside job, Donald Trump is certainly not to blame and should not face punishment.
Primetimer

Bret Baier lashes out at Fox News criticism: "The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox"

Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
The Hollywood Reporter

TV News Rivals’ Hiring Spree Heats Up As Priorities Shift

The great cable news recalibration of 2022 is beginning.  With a number of high-profile on-air slots available, and CNN, MSNBC and Fox News all investing in streaming, the channels are beginning to rejigger their lineups as they plan for the future.  On Jan. 10, each channel made splashy hires, with MSNBC and CNN poaching high-profile outsiders to work on both their linear channels and streaming, while Fox News promoted a popular regular to headline one of its critical hours.  MSNBC revealed that Symone Sanders, who up until last month was the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, would host a weekend show and streaming program. A source familiar with the matter told The...
mediaite.com

Joy Reid Absurdly Claims Fox News Hosts Want to ‘Let Their Viewers and Fans to Die’ Just ‘For Fun’

Hyperbole is among the most frequently used rhetorical devices, maybe the most in fact. Intentionally using exaggeration or for emphasis for the effect to make a point is a tricky bit of sophistry consistently used across the political media spectrum, but there are times when one can go so far as to enter the realm of absurdly irresponsible. Or maybe irresponsibly absurd?
HuffingtonPost

Jeanine Pirro May Have Just Made Fox News' Dumbest Claim Yet About COVID-19

Jeanine Pirro, who has joined Fox News’ “The Five” as a permanent co-host, made quite the impact Wednesday with a ridiculous statement about COVID-19. (Watch the video below.) Fellow panelist Geraldo Rivera called the pandemic “devastating.” “This is something that historians will look back on and say,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Names Jesse Watters Permanent Host of 7 p.m. Hour

After a year of rotating guest hosts, Fox News Channel has found its new 7 p.m. host. Fox News has tapped Jesse Watters as the permanent host of the hour, the company said Monday. Watters has been a co-host of The Five since 2017, and also hosts a weekend program called Watters’ World. Watters will remain a co-host of The Five, while the channel will look for a new show to replace his weekend program. The conservative commentator started as a production assistant at Fox News, and first appeared on-air while working as a producer for Bill O’Reilly’s show The O’Reilly Factor....
The Independent

Jesse Watters: Anger as Fox promotes host that Fauci demanded be fired over ‘kill shot’ comment

Fox News host Jesse Watters, a co-host of The Five, will take over the network’s 7pm prime time slot, in a move that shifts the network more towards opinion coverage and sparked anger on Twitter.Mr Watters’ promotion was seen by some as intolerable in the wake of comments he made about Dr Anthony Fauci, head of NIAID, at a conservative conference.“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World. We look forward to watching him expand...
